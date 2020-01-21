City Council members clash on projected price tag for changing city government

In a response to initial rumblings about the fiscal note, Schmiedicke wrote on Jan. 14 to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, council members and others saying there can be disagreement about assumptions selected, but that the assumptions were "chosen in good faith, carefully noted, and represent knowledge gathered from comparable analyses."

Also, given the scope of the task force report, "it was felt a more comprehensive analysis was important in the interest of transparency."

A debate ahead

Kemble said she sees some basis in the report to project costs for changes to the council, but stressed no specific restructuring -- including number of members, full- or part-time status or salary -- has been proposed by any council member. She called estimates for other changes "guesswork."

She said she would prefer a fiscal note like those attached to other resolutions when the council is asked to accept a report, and will not accept language that includes cost estimates for the temporary administrative services team/Office of Resident Services and Neighborhood Engagement.

More detailed fiscal notes should accompany proposals to enact specific recommendations, she said.