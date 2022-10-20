City Council member rents second house to keep residency during budget deliberations

Madison Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, has purchased a family home in another part of the city but said he's also renting a small house in the 12th District to continue representing constituents who elected him at least through completion of the 2023 budget.

Abbas, who has represented the city's North and East Sides since 2019 and served as City Council president in 2021-22, said he consulted with the City Attorney's Office and understands he is properly and legally maintaining residence in the district, which is amid several major issues, including the proposed Imagination Center at Reindahl Park, the proposed Madison Public Market at 200 N. First St., and several major housing initiatives promising hundreds of units.

"For me, the easiest thing is just to leave the district," Abbas said. "But I feel it would be a disservice to the district during the time of the budget, especially. I am doing this for my constituents. I want to make sure they are represented through this critical time."

Abbas said he and his family had long lived in a home on Cooley Street in the 12th District but sold it in February, and moved to a residence on Sherman Avenue, also in the district. He said the family bought a home on Highcliff Trail in the 16th District on the Far East Side on Sept. 20, and his wife and children moved there later that month. On Oct. 1, Abbas said he rented a house at 2605 Myrtle St. in the 12th District in order to continue his residency at least through completion of the city's 2023 budget. The Myrtle Street residence is now listed on the city's webpage as Abbas' address.

In late September, Abbas announced that he did not intend to seek reelection to the council next spring. On Thursday, he said he does not intend to run in the 16th District. Four council members have resigned during the current two-year term for various reasons.

Council President Keith Furman declined comment on Abbas' residency.

City Attorney Michael Hass said Abbas' actions seem proper.

"As far as I can tell, he is eligible to remain on the council based simply on the residence he has listed," Haas said. "But I have not done any independent investigation and I do not know if there are contradictory facts. And I am not aware of any complaint that has been filed alleging any facts that show he is not a resident of the district."

A private party can file a complaint with the state attorney general, who may initiate a legal action to remove the official, Haas said. If the attorney general declines to do so, the private party can initiate court action.

"Historically, (the state Department of Justice) has often declined to start legal action because there is the option for a private party to do so," he said.

In August, Abbas placed second in a crowded Democratic primary for the state Assembly in the 46th District. The deadline to collect signatures and file nomination papers to run in the 12th or any council district is Jan. 5. A primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4.