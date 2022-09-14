City Council member claims threats, vandalism for brief Oath Keepers connection

Madison Ald. Gary Halverson in an email to City Council members on Wednesday said he has received threats and vandalism to his home after it was publicized he had briefly joined a right-wing extremist group in mid-2020

In the email, Halverson also asked council President Keith Furman, who with council Vice President Jael Currie had publicly condemned Halverson's association with the Oath Keepers, the right-wing extremist group accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, to denounce attacks on his family and property.

"Given that your statement was inciteful, I asked you please denounce the physical attacks and vandalism directed at my home and family," he said. "Your words, like Donald Trump's leading up to January 6th 2021, have moved others to violence."

In response, in an email to Halverson and all council members Wednesday, Furman said that "threats and vandalism are unacceptable," but added, "Our statement wasn't the cause of your troubles -- it's your past actions. Your desire to deflect is disappointing."

The Madison Police responded to a vandalism complaint at Halverson's property on Wednesday morning, spokesman Officer Hunter Lisko said, adding that no further information was immediately available and that an investigation is continuing. Lisko had no immediate information on threats.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Sept. 7, the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified Halverson as one of six elected officials from Wisconsin whose names appeared on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists.

Halverson, elected to serve the East Side's 17th District in April 2021, at the time responded by saying he joined without vetting the organization and is no longer a member. "I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy," he said in an email on Sept. 7. "I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug 2020."

A day later, Furman and Currie condemned Halverson's association with the Oath Keepers and said it was up to Halverson to decide if he can continue to be a council member "with this secret now being public." They also said the information calls into question the motivation behind Halverson's public votes and that voters will have a chance to decide who will represent them in April 2023.

That day, Halverson issued an additional statement saying he quit four months before the 2020 presidential election and was "further disgusted by the abhorrent attack on our democracy on Jan. 6."

On Sept. 12, Halverson posted a note on his city webpage saying it had been a difficult week for himself and his family and thanking constituents for overwhelming support.

"I made a mistake when I joined a group that deceived me and other veterans. I quickly corrected it. I apologize for the embarrassment, distraction, and pain this has caused," he said. "Statements and comments from other elected officials referring to me as a white supremacist or associating me with it are abhorrent, extremely offensive, and possibly defamatory."

On Wednesday, Halverson sent an email to all council members calling the statement by council leadership "misleading and cruel" and leading to "threats against me including vandalism at my home."

"I do not expect you to recognize or appreciate that I disavowed and left the organization before the 2020 presidential election and the events of January 6," Halverson said. "Given that your statement was inciteful, I asked you please denounce the physical attacks and vandalism directed at my home and family.

Halverson could not be immediately reached.

Furman shared two emails in response, one sent to Halverson and all council members and a second to Halverson.

In the first email, Furman said he wouldn't engage in a back and forth via emails to all council members, called threats and vandalism are unacceptable, and accused Halverson of deflecting.

In the email to Halverson, Furman reiterated, "I'm sorry you experienced vandalism and are receiving threats. No one deserves that and it's completely unacceptable." He also asked if Halverson could point to any parts of the joint statement that were inaccurate, and that he would be happy to correct it. "You were entitled to join that group and I'm certainly entitled to be disgusted by it," he said.

Furman also included online information that was available to Halverson at the time he joined the Oath Keepers.

Founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group that asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic," promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.