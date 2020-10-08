City Council meets Thursday for next step on government structure

Madison’s City Council could decide soon on over 40 recommendations made by a special task force on government structure. But two of them — reducing the council by half and doubling the term of alders — would require approval from voters.
On Thursday at 7 p.m. during a Committee of the Whole meeting, alders will discuss what steps to take next regarding changes to the size and structure of local government.
The discussion comes after the 11-member Task Force on Government Structure extensively studied over two years the composition of Madison’s local government, powers and duties of the mayor and City Council, and the large number of boards, commissions and committees in the city.
The committee found “the city’s current government structure is an impediment to full participation and representation and, therefore, that the city’s structure is fundamentally unfair to a large portion of the city’s population, including, most notably, the city’s residents of color and low income,” according to the report.
“Those key findings about the structural inequities really drove a lot of the recommendations contained in the final report,” Madison Assistant City Attorney John Strange said during a presentation Sept. 15.
Among the 42 changes, the task force recommends that the city transition from a part-time, 20-member City Council to one that is full-time and has 10 members who earn $67,950 per year. Alders are currently paid $13,570 for their work, though the council president and vice president earn $16,513 and $14,460, respectively.
Also, the task force recommends moving from two-year aldermanic terms to four.
[Report finds Madison's government structure 'fundamentally unfair' to minorities, low income residents]
A new structure could encourage people into leadership who may have not been able to due to financial, time or other personal considerations, according to the report.
Some of the recommendations, such as increasing pay for alders and making changes to the committee system, can be made via Council action. However, changing the term of alders from two years to four and reducing the number of districts from 20 to 10 would require a charter ordinance implemented through a binding public referendum.
If the questions are to be included on the spring 2021 ballot, the City Council would need to submit the proposed ordinance to the clerk by Jan. 26, 2021. The city could also call a special election with a three-fourths vote, but the clerk requires a 70-day notice ahead of a special election.
Reducing the number of districts in the city could most efficiently occur in connection with redistricting changes following the 2020 Census, according to the task force. Madison is required by state law to redraw its wards and aldermanic district after each decennial census.
The 2021 local redistricting timeline requires municipalities to adjust ward boundaries by August 2021 and aldermanic district boundaries by October 2021, according to Strange.
