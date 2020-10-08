City Council meets for next step on government structure

“Those key findings about the structural inequities really drove a lot of the recommendations contained in the final report,” Madison Assistant City Attorney John Strange said during a presentation Sept. 15.

Among the 42 changes, the task force recommends that the city transition from a part-time, 20-member City Council to one that is full-time and has 10 members who earn $67,950 per year. Alders are currently paid $13,570 for their work, though the council president and vice president earn $16,513 and $14,460, respectively.

Also, the task force recommends moving from two-year aldermanic terms to four.

A new structure could encourage people into leadership who may have not been able to due to financial, time or other personal considerations, according to the report.