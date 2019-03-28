Madison City Council President Samba Baldeh said when he and Vice President Sheri Carter were elected to their leadership positions last April — the first time two people of color have held the roles simultaneously — he wanted to have something to show for the milestone.
Wednesday, Baldeh and Carter, along with Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, and Mayor Paul Soglin announced a plan to create a four-tiered business initiative fund that aims to support local businesses owned and operated by people of color.
“Just like people of color have been struggling to socially connect, they have been struggling to financially connect in this city,” Baldeh said at a press conference Wednesday. “It’s to help us get connected but also have more access.”
Carter said the Equity Business Initiative is an “investment in the whole community.”
“This is an opportunity,” Carter said. “It’s a hand up. It’s not a handout.”
The Equity Business Initiative would build on the city’s current business development programs that offer direct financial assistance to diverse entrepreneurs, like the Health Retail Access Program, which has supported Luna’s Grocery in the Allied Drive Neighborhood, and the new Kiva Madison micro-loan program.
Additionally, the city’s MarketReady program is training and supporting a diverse group of potential vendors at the Madison Public Market.
As a part of the initiative, the city would first conduct a comprehensive review of these programs to identify gaps and potential changes. Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said the city could look at adjusting program guidelines and how it communicates the availability of the programs to interested entrepreneurs.
Then, the city would launch the four-tiered Equity Business Initiative Fund, which combines elements of the MarketReady program, Kiva Madison loans and commercial impact grants and commercial down payment assistance programs.
The four tiers include:
- A BizReady Program that is modeled after the MarketReady Program and would recruit, train and mentor a 30-person cohort of early stage entrepreneurs.
- City-sponsored dollar-for-dollar match for up to 10 competitively-selected Madison businesses upon completion of a loan through the Kiva Madison program.
- A commercial impact grants program that would provide up to 10 local businesses with up to $50,000 to fund interior build-outs of commercial properties with a focus on neighborhood-serving businesses like retail and services.
- A commercial down payment assistance program that will support existing business owners looking to purchase or develop a commercial building. The program would provide a 0 percent loan with no payments due unless the property is sold and up to $250,000, or 35 percent, of the total cost of the building or development project.
Mayor Paul Soglin said increasing the number of minority-owned businesses will minimize disparity gaps in other areas like household income, educational attainment, unemployment rates and health outcomes.
“While we can make progress in closing many of these gaps, the end of these disparities will only come when we have changed the outcomes in how we approach the ownership of businesses,” Soglin said.
Soglin said he hopes to include the initiative in the 2020 budget. A concept draft proposes $1.15 million in 2020 to launch the program. However, Soglin did not push back against Baldeh’s hope to make the funds available sooner.
“We would like to have funds available this summer in case somebody comes along,” Soglin said.
Next steps include introducing the initiative in a resolution that will be referred to city committees for discussion before the City Council considers final approval.
In the election six days, both Soglin and Baldeh are facing challengers. Satya Rhodes-Conway, former alder and managing director of the Mayor’s Innovation Project at UW-Madison, is challenging the incumbent mayor. James Creighton Mitchell Jr., a retired Highland Park, Illinois municipal employee, is running against Baldeh.
“My hope is that we will be back,” Baldeh said. “If we are not back, I will be back as a resident of this city to advocate for my community. One way or the other, I will find a way to move this forward.”
Soglin said the initiative “epitomizes the desire and the aspirations of the people of Madison” and expressed confidence in the program despite who is in office.