Madison City Council (copy)

Madison’s City Council will vote on a recommendation to fill the District 8 vacancy at its meeting Nov. 5. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Sally Rohrer, a UW-Madison graduate student studying public affairs, received a recommendation from the City Council’s executive committee to serve as interim alder for District 8.

If the recommendation is adopted by the City Council Nov. 5, Rohrer would represent the constituents of the campus-centric district until a special election scheduled for April 7, 2020.

Sally Rohrer

Sally Rohrer

“I have a belief in the power of policy and strong policy and just policy to really be the force that changes our world,” Rohrer said. “That really happens at the local government level.”

The District 8 seat was most recently held by Avra Reddy, who resigned at the end of September due to a family medical issue. The interim alder would be representing the seat as the City Council prepares to deliberate the 2020 operating and capital budgets.

Rohrer is pursuing a masters degree in public affairs with an emphasis on economic policy from UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs. She has also worked as an intern for Rep. Chris Taylor, D- Madison, and for U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee.

“I really do believe I can hit the ground running,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer said she does not plan to run for the District 8 seat in the special election. 

On the Common Council Executive Committee's first vote, alders came to a tie between Rohrer and former alder Zach Wood, who also applied for the interim position. Wood served prior to Reddy but chose not to run for re-election in April.

The committee voted 4-2 to select Rohrer.

In addition to Wood and Rohrer, three other UW-Madison students applied for the interim position.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.