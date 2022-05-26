City Council Executive Committee recommends former Ald. Matt Phair to fill vacancy

A Madison City Council committee is recommending that former Ald. Matt Phair fill a vacancy in the 20th District on the Far West and Southwest sides created by the resignation of Ald. Christian Albouras.
Phair, a teacher in the Mount Horeb School District since 2008 who holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Edgewood College and a master's degree in teaching from Pacific University, represented the council's 20th District from April 2011 through April 2019, when he didn't seek reelection.
The council's Executive Committee on Wednesday evening recommended Phair from among four candidates. The others are Justin Novotney, Joseph Ryan and Aslam Rakhangi.
The full City Council will consider the recommendation at its next meeting on June 7. The appointed council member will begin serving immediately and at least until a new member is elected in April 2023. Phair said that, if appointed, he doesn't intend to run to retain the seat, although he didn't rule it out.
Albouras, elected in 2019 and reelected in 2021, and his family will be leaving the city's Meadowood Neighborhood and moving into a new home on the West Side outside the 20th District. His resignation was effective on May 20.
Meanwhile, the council has also begun the process of filling another vacancy due to the recently announced resignation of Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District. Martin resigned from the council effective May 25 to focus more on her family, personal life and a new job at Emerge Wisconsin, an organization that assists Democratic women seeking public office.
The application process for the 11th District seat is open until 4:30 p.m. Friday, with Executive Committee interviews and a recommendation set for June 1 and a council decision on an appointment on June 7.
This rendering shows how panels, which will include hieroglyphics created by architect Michael Ford, will create what Ford is calling a Text: Tile Wall that communicates the diversity, equity and inclusion statement for National Guardian Life Insurance. The project is scheduled to be installed by the end of May.
Harvey Rodriguez helps guide racks of stone tiles into a sandblasting booth at Quarra Stone Co. The round circles represent the letter "S" and will come out lighter after they are sandblasted. The area covered by the templates are protected from the sand will remain shiny.
Michael Ford, a local architect, shows the granite stone used in a current project of his for National Guardian Life, at Quarra Stone in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Architect Michael Ford, founder of BrandNu Design, looks over marble panels that are part of an installation he designed for the Madison lobby of National Guardian Life. Ford, 39, is one of three winners of Wisconsin's Young Architect of the Year award from the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin Chapter.
Intern Elijah Edwards worked with Michael Ford to design a Hip Hop Youth Center he envisions for Madison's East Washington Avenue, providing a space where young people can build their music and dance skills while also learning the business skills needed to turn their passion into a career.
Architect Michael Ford, founder of BrandNu Design in Madison, has designed the Bronzeville Center for the Arts planned for Milwaukee's north side.
This rendering shows how panels, which will include hieroglyphics created by architect Michael Ford, will create what Ford is calling a Text: Tile Wall that communicates the diversity, equity and inclusion statement for National Guardian Life Insurance. The project is scheduled to be installed by the end of May.
Architect Michael Ford examines a test panel that had been sandblasted at Quarra Stone Co. Panels like these will make up a wall in the lobby of National Guardian Life Insurance.
Harvey Rodriguez helps guide racks of stone tiles into a sandblasting booth at Quarra Stone Co. The round circles represent the letter "S" and will come out lighter after they are sandblasted. The area covered by the templates are protected from the sand will remain shiny.
Michael Ford watches as a series of marble panels are sandblasted in a booth at Quarra Stone Co.
Michael Ford, a local architect, shows the granite stone used in a current project of his for National Guardian Life, at Quarra Stone in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Oswaldo Delavega, left, and Hector Espada prepare marble tiles for sandblasting for a project by Madison architect Michael Ford.
Architect Michael Ford, founder of BrandNu Design, looks over marble panels that are part of an installation he designed for the Madison lobby of National Guardian Life. Ford, 39, is one of three winners of Wisconsin's Young Architect of the Year award from the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin Chapter.
