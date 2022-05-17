City Council Executive Committee recommends Erik Paulson to fill vacancy in 3rd District

The Madison City Council Executive Committee on Tuesday recommended Erik Paulson to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Ald. Lindsay Lemmer in the 3rd District on the Far East Side.

Paulson, a design engineer at Johnson Controls, emerged from a field of five candidates. He earned bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in computer science from UW-Madison, served as the inaugural chair of the city's Digital Technology Committee from 2013-15, and has extensive community experience.

The other candidates were Robert Beets, principal consultant at Prime Root and communication director for the International Neuroethics Society; Katy Mijal, a recruitment and retention specialist at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health; Rhonda Smillie, a retired U.S. Army officer; and Matthew Van Esperen, an agreement and contract negotiator for UW-Madison Research and Sponsored Programs.

The full City Council will consider the recommendation at its next meeting on May 24. The appointed council member will begin serving immediately and at least until a new member is elected in April 2023. Paulson said that if appointed, he's inclined toward running to retain the seat in that election.

Lemmer, who has represented the 3rd District since April 2019, in late April announced she is leaving to take a new job that will require more attention and her partner has accepted a career opportunity on the West Coast.

She has agreed to stay on the council until the conclusion of its May 24 meeting. Her resignation will be effective once a successor is appointed or by noon May 25, whichever comes first.

Meanwhile, the council has also begun processes for filling two additional vacancies due to the recently announced resignations of Alds. Christian Albouras, 20th District, and Arvina Martin, 11th District.

Albouras and his family will be leaving the city's Meadowood Neighborhood and moving into a new home on the West Side outside the 20th District. His resignation is effective at noon on Friday. Martin will resign from the council effective May 25 to focus more on her family, personal life and a new job at Emerge Wisconsin, an organization that assists Democratic women seeking public office, she has said.

The application process to fill the 20th District seat is open until 4:30 p.m. Friday, with Executive Committee interviews and a recommendation set for May 25 and a council decision on the appointment on June 6. The application process for the 11th District seat is open until 4:30 p.m. May 27, with Executive Committee interviews and a recommendation set for June 1 and a council decision on an appointment on June 7.

For more information about applying to be appointed, contact council President Keith Furman at 608-912-0000 or district19@cityofmadison.com; council Vice President Jael Currie at 608-516-7151 or district16@cityofmadison.com; or council chief of staff Karen Kapusta-Pofahl at 608-261-9159 or kkapusta-pofahl@cityofmadison.com.

