City Council denies emergency order, Madison curfews end

Members of the public who spoke out against the curfew said residents don’t want to see militarized activity and want policy changes. The curfew does not grant the police additional authority to use force.

Colin Bowden, who attended some of the protests, said an officer brandished a baton at him while he was peacefully protesting. Bowden said the curfew is “not just” and that the MPD escalates behavior.

Bowden, who is black, said the community hears progressive talk from Madison leaders repeatedly but the “same old, same old” continues to happen. He said “our kids are the ones who are being sacrificed for white comfort.”

“When we fight about it, when we get angry about it — even when we’re peaceful — it feels like the best we get is a committee or very little action,” Bowden said. “It really doesn't feel a lot like leadership.”

