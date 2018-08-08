Madison’s City Council confirmed two alders Tuesday to serve the remainder of terms in District 13 and 19.
Allen Arntsen will replace Sara Eskrich, who was first elected in 2015, in the District 13 seat and Keith Furman will serve as District 19 alder, replacing Mark Clear, who served 11 years on the City Council.
Arntsen is a recently retired trial attorney, who specialized in intellectual property and real estate cases. He has previously served on other city groups including the Plan Commission, Library Board and Alcohol License Review Committee.
“I think I would be a quick study on this,” Arntsen said at a Common Council Executive Committee meeting Monday.
Arntsen said he wants to make sure the district is represented during the upcoming budget process. He also named areas in the district that will need leadership, such as the permanent supportive housing development and the former Truman Olson site, both located on Park Street.
“I’ve got a long time interest in city government,” Arntsen said.
The current term ends April 16, 2019. Arntsen said he will not be running for election in 2019.
“I think it’s in the district and city’s interest to have that be an open seat,” Arntsen said.
Twelve people applied to be considered for District 13, but four dropped out, including Parker Conover, Tricia Holub, Isaac Knoflicek and Kyle Richmond.
Furman, a retired technology executive, said during his interview with the City Council Executive Committee that he believes involvement in local issues is the “best way to make an impact.”
“There’s a lot you can accomplish in city government, and there’s a lot of things you can’t accomplish, unfortunately,” Furman said. “But I think it’s important to have that dialogue and for people to understand that you’re going to do everything you can to help them.”
Furman has indicated he will not run for election in 2019.
Denise DeMarb, the former District 16 alder, also resigned from her position this summer. The City Council confirmed legislative aide Michael Tierney to serve the remainder of the term.