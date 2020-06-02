City Council condemns Minneapolis death, refuses state of emergency and protests continue

In the resolution, the council acknowledges not all police officers are racists but says Chauvin’s actions were “deplorable, horrific, and infuriating.”

The resolution says the community depends on police to step in and stop something if they see another officer being unsafe, violating professional standards or engaging in unacceptable, illegal or life-threatening conduct.

The sponsors ask legislators on all levels to enact nationwide police and criminal justice reforms and challenge Americans “to amplify their voices in upcoming elections to elevate those who will work towards the cause of eradicating the dual justice systems in America and implement reforms institutionally.”

The resolution to ratify the state of emergency due to civil commotion, disturbances, looting and rioting triggered a passionate debate.

The police have been restrained in using a curfew under the emergency, but it can be an important tool to help address serious disturbances or crimes, Wahl said. The police have no concern about peaceful protests, but hope the city is near the end of looting and violence, he said.

Verveer said he lobbied for the curfew because Downtown had become “a war zone” and he thought the move would keep innocent bystanders away.