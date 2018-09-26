A well-loved and valuable resource for Madison’s Hmong and Cambodian community will continue to operate through the end of the year with additional one-time funding from the city of Madison, Dane County and other local partners.
Following emotional public comment on Tuesday, Madison’s City Council approved $40,000 in one-time funding to assist the Kajsiab House and Cambodian Temple continue mental health and community programming services through the end of 2018.
Dozens of speakers spoke passionately, many through a translator, explaining that Kajsiab House is their home and without it, they would be lost.
“The devastation it will have on this community is immeasurable,” Kazbuag Vaj, the co-executive director of Freedom Inc., said.
Journey Mental Health Center announced in August it was closing Kajsiab House after 18 years of operation due to a funding problem with its last day slated for Friday. Since news of the impending closure, members of Madison’s Southeast Asian communities have looked to raise $150,000 to maintain the programs through the end of the year.
“This would give us an opportunity to come up with a more permanent solution and make sure Kajsiab House will be more sustainable moving forward,” Hmong Institute CEO Peng Her said Monday at a Finance Committee meeting.
Her said Kajsiab House services, which were previously offered on Mendota Mental Health's campus, will continue in a new location that will be announced Friday. Cambodian Temple services will continue at its location in Fitchburg.
The City Council voted unanimously on a voice vote. Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5, said the decision shows solidarity with a “community that has come together.”
“It is not ok for us in Madison to continue to talk about equity but then to proceed to hurt those who are most vulnerable in our community and who have access to what we should consider to be an amazing best practice for all communities,” Bidar said.
Mayor Paul Soglin said he could not understand why Journey cut the programming for the Hmong and Cambodian communities.
“I would hope that not only we ensure the continuation of the programming but demand explanation as to the logic behind the decision, so that we are in a position to combat any other failures of this sort.” Soglin said.
Kajsiab House serves over 150 members of the Madison Hmong community, including refugees and veterans who fought for the U.S. in the Vietnam War. Through Kajsiab House, community members can access wrap-around services like English classes, meals and community discussions in addition to culturally sensitive mental health counselling and therapy.
Journey is also ending a program at the Cambodian Temple, a program serving about 125 members of the local southeast Asian population to gather and receive mental health care. The temple program began in 1990 to serve survivors of the genocide under Pol Pot.
Mai Zong Vue, an organizer in the local Hmong community, said Kajsiab House is critical in addressing trauma among elders the community.
“Kajsiab House is prevention for all of us. Prevention in a sense of teaching our elders, teaching our young ones how to love each other, how to have courage, how to be strong,” she said.
In addition to the city’s funds, Dane County is also providing $40,000 in one-time emergency funding. Her said the community is also fundraising to support continuing services.