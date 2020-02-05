City Council approves ordinance limiting plastic straw handouts at Madison restaurants

In three months, restaurants in the city of Madison will not be able to give dine-in customers plastic straws unless the customer asks for one.

The Madison City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that limits the use of plastic straws and stir sticks throughout the city. Under the new law — which was approved on a near-unanimous vote — waitstaff, bartenders and other workers will still be able to ask patrons if they would like a straw, but will be barred from handing them out unprompted.

Ald. Syed Abbas, the main sponsor of the measure, said the purpose of the new law is to prevent plastic straws from being handed out automatically for all drinks, causing unnecessary waste when customers don’t end up using the straw or stir stick. These single-use plastics, which cannot be recycled in Madison because of their small size and unusual shape, end up in the city’s landfills and lakes.

Abbas said he would like to pursue more aggressive city ordinances to limit plastic bottles, bags and other plastic items, but state law doesn’t currently allow it.

“This is absolutely a baby step, but this is a right step in a right direction,” Abbas said.