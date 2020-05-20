City Council approves final piece of Union Corners project, historic preservation plan

“Historic preservation is an important element of place making,” city preservation planner Heather Bailey said in an interview. “This is our first preservation plan that evaluates cultural resources citywide. We need to be proactive and deliberate in how we undertake that effort so that we can assist the community in making informed choices about the stories we tell and how we incorporate historic resources into our ever-evolving cityscape.”

The plan recommends strategies to better weave historic preservation into public policy, apply land-use and zoning tools, use economic-development and financial incentives, and encourage heritage tourism.

In some cases, it could mean more landmarks or adding historic districts, but it could also simply mean better identification, education opportunities, signage, financial incentives, or letting property owners know the significance of the site. The plan also has an emphasis of returning to strong public outreach and educational programming for the preservation program.

“It is ambitious,” Bailey said. “People care deeply about Madison and they had a lot to share. With the new challenges facing us all, achieving the goals of the preservation plan is even more ambitious. We need to be creative in making sure we accomplish what the public has asked of the city’s preservation program.”