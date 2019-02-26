Several in Madison’s Southeast Asian community bitterly clashed Tuesday night at the Madison City Council meeting over a proposal to provide $115,000 to a local organization for mental health and other support services for elders.
A discussion on the issue lasting more than 2½ hours delayed moving ahead on other issues, including the massive Judge Doyle Square project and proposals to fund additional programming and security for a troubled housing development for some of Madison’s neediest families, which were not addressed by the council before press time.
Dozens, including many elders of Madison’s Southeast Asian community, attended the meeting to oppose a proposed $115,000 contract for Anesis Center Marriage and Family Therapy for case management and elderly programming services, calling for the money to be given to other organizations through a request for proposal process.
The Dane County Board has already awarded about $500,000 to Anesis and another organization to serve the Southeast Asian community.
The council approved an amended version of the proposal, which would allow other organizations besides Anesis to seek the funding. The council will also have to determine later whether the funding is to be used for case management or mental health services or another related purpose, such as transportation to appointments.
Need for funding arose in November when Journey Mental Health shuttered its Kajsiab House programming.
In other action, the council referred Edgewood High School’s scaled-back plans to build a stadium on its athletic field to the city Plan Commission.
The plan only requires Plan Commission approval because Edgewood’s new proposal doesn’t involve any changes to its master plan and can be regulated by city ordinances.
The school originally sought to amend its master plan to add outdoor lighting and make sound system improvements, increase seating capacity and build a concession stand, ticket booth and team room space at the school’s Goodman Athletic Field.
Under the new plan, Edgewood would seek permits for outdoor lighting and sound amplification improvements only and said last week that it wouldn’t move forward with other changes.
The school has clashed with many in the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood, who say the changes would disrupt their normally quiet evenings with amplified sound, light pollution and increased traffic.
Unfinished business
The council was also set to vote on two proposals to allocate additional security and programming money for a troubled housing development serving homeless families in Madison. The measures were to address violence and a lack of social services at the 45-unit, $11.7 million apartment building at 7933 Tree Lane. The council was to vote on $275,000 for support services and $165,000 for additional security.
Since it opened last June, the Far West Side apartment building — Madison’s second housing-first project — has been troubled by frequent police calls for gunfire, fights and other disturbances. It will also be left without a support services provider when YWCA Madison pulls out of the building in mid-March.
In addition, Mayor Paul Soglin has asked the city to pursue a nuisance abatement action against the apartment’s owner and manager, Chicago-based Heartland Housing, to force it to address behavior and crime problems associated with the property.
The council was also scheduled to vote on a plan to seek requests for proposals to develop the private portion of the Judge Doyle Square project, also known as Block 88. It also was set to vote on approval of a $7,990,140 contract for JP Cullen and Sons to complete the public works portion of the project.
The city is looking for a mixed-use plan with housing for the private development portion of the project. The city made a $700,000 payment to the project’s developer, Beitler Real Estate Services, in exchange for the developer giving up rights over half the Downtown project, to settle a dispute .