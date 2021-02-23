City Council approves agreement for South Side housing, grocery store project

Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose 6th District covers Schenk's Corners, said her opposition rested on those reasons and not necessarily concerns some neighbors raised about losing a small U.S. Postal Service location that used to be inside the Stop-N-Go.

"I encourage you to think about the density question as a standard more than we have a responsible corporate applicant," Rummel said. "They're separate questions."

David Ring, Kwik Trip's community relations manager, said the previous owner of Stop-N-Go decided to end its relationship with the Postal Service before Kwik Trip bought the brand, and he argued Kwik Trip was only applying for the exact type of license the store has held for years.

Assistant city attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the license had been unanimously supported by the Alcohol License Review Committee and faced no objection from police or the neighborhood association.

Throughout the application process, Zilavy said the majority of concerns neighbors raised focused on topics other than density, such as losing the contracted post office. She argued the council hadn't made a strong enough case in January to deny the license.

"At this point, there really is nothing in the record that supports a legal basis for denial of the license," she said.