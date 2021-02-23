City Council approves agreement for South Side housing, grocery store project

A large apartment and grocery store development on South Park Street spearheaded by entrepreneurs of color received final sign-off Tuesday from the Madison City Council.
The council approved a revised loan agreement and development agreement on the $42 million project with Rule Enterprises, a Black-owned Milwaukee development company, and Madison-based nonprofit Movin' Out Inc. to bring 150 housing units, a 24,000-square-foot grocery store and parking to the long-vacant, city-owned Truman Olson property.
The grocery store will be run by the owners of Luna's Groceries, a small Latino-owned store in the Allied Dunn's Marsh neighborhood, and it will act as a replacement grocery store for the neighborhood when the nearby 1960s-era Pick ’n Save is eventually razed for future development.
The development agreement, which passed as part of the council's consent agenda, gives the 3.5-acre parcel at 1402 S. Park St. to the developers at no cost. In exchange, the agreement stipulates the number of units that need to be for lower-income residents and how large the grocery store will be, among other things.
The housing component, which will be operated by Movin' Out, is to be made up of 30 units for those making up to 30% of the Dane County median income, or $27,050 for a family of three; 64 units for those making up to 50% of median income, or $45,050 for that family; and 56 for those making up to 80% of median income, or $70,650 for that family.
Last month, the developers got the OK from the city on the design of the six-story building, dubbed "Fourteen02 Park."
Stop-N-Go license
Despite the legal warnings from a city attorney, a Stop-N-Go convenience store on the East Side was again denied Tuesday a liquor license as council members raised concerns about alcohol density in the Schenk's Corners area.
In early January, the council denied an application from Kwip Trip to sell beer and hard cider at the Stop-N-Go store at 2002 Winnebago St., citing the "health, safety and welfare" of the community as its reason for denial. Because Kwik Trip bought out the Madison-based Stop-N-Go brand late last year, the La Crosse-based gas station giant was required to reapply for liquor licenses at the Stop-N-Go stores.
On Tuesday, the council reconsidered the previous decision and voted 12-7 against granting the license, citing the existing density of liquor licenses in the popular East Side area and the convenience store's proximity to East High School and a child care center.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose 6th District covers Schenk's Corners, said her opposition rested on those reasons and not necessarily concerns some neighbors raised about losing a small U.S. Postal Service location that used to be inside the Stop-N-Go.
"I encourage you to think about the density question as a standard more than we have a responsible corporate applicant," Rummel said. "They're separate questions."
David Ring, Kwik Trip's community relations manager, said the previous owner of Stop-N-Go decided to end its relationship with the Postal Service before Kwik Trip bought the brand, and he argued Kwik Trip was only applying for the exact type of license the store has held for years.
Assistant city attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the license had been unanimously supported by the Alcohol License Review Committee and faced no objection from police or the neighborhood association.
Throughout the application process, Zilavy said the majority of concerns neighbors raised focused on topics other than density, such as losing the contracted post office. She argued the council hadn't made a strong enough case in January to deny the license.
"At this point, there really is nothing in the record that supports a legal basis for denial of the license," she said.
Some council members said their opposition came down to solely density and argued the body has the right to go against the recommendation of the ALRC. Others took issue with how the City Attorney's Office was presenting the situation.
"We're literally having a legal discussion at a council meeting in open discussion and arguing against ourselves," Ald. Keith Furman said.
Alds. Tag Evers, Grant Foster, Patrick Heck, Rebecca Kemble, Max Prestigiacomo, Mike Verveer, Nasra Wehelie, Syed Abbas, Christian Albouras, Shiva Bidar, Furman and Rummel voted to deny the license; Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Zachary Henak, Lindsay Lemmer, Paul Skidmore, Michael Tierney, Samba Baldeh and Sheri Carter voted in favor; and Ald. Arvina Martin was absent.
Other action
The council approved a Chicago-based developer to construct a smaller, redesigned hotel as part of the Judge Doyle Square project as opposed to the shimmering, glass-clad structure that was originally envisioned for the massive two-block Downtown project.
Beitler Real Estate Services now has the go-ahead to build a nine-story hotel covered in masonry, metal panels and some glass rather than the original 12-story design.
Despite the height dropping, the 260-room hotel slated for the 200 block of South Pinckney Street and meant to serve Monona Terrace should have about the same number of rooms by making the building wider and using a different style of room.
Also approved Tuesday, nine nonprofits and cooperatives are set to receive nearly $3.1 million in city funding for a variety of housing efforts to offer lower-cost and affordable housing options.
The funds are split between $1.7 million from the city's Affordable Housing Fund and $1.36 million from other pots of money within the city budget. The money will fund work such as down payment assistance, rehabbing homes for first-time buyers to purchase and supporting cooperatives Downtown and on the Near East Side.
Weekend re-reads: Check out these Wisconsin State Journal stories honored in state newspaper contest
The Wisconsin State Journal collected 10 first-place awards in an annual contest put on by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, including recognitions for general excellence, all-around photography and the opinion pages.
State Journal staff also won eight second-place finishes and 12 third-place honors in the association's Better Newspaper Contest, which evaluated content published between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.
Photographer John Hart took home three individual first-place wins for the feature photo, artistic photo and photo essay categories, while photographer Amber Arnold earned first for a general news photo.
Emily Hamer was awarded the Rookie Reporter of the Year distinction and also won first place for extended coverage on the return of state pardons. Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer earned first place in local education coverage.
Re-read the State Journal stories that won first, second and third place in this year's Better Newspaper Contest.
Owner vows to rebuild, but a popular northern Wisconsin destination in Boulder Junction won't be the same
A fire last month destroyed Gooch's A-One Bar & Grill and its massive collection of wildlife mounts in Boulder Junction. But the owner is vowing to rebuild the business that is popular with visiting anglers, snowmobilers and locals.
Urban League's training program is designed specifically to prepare trainees for entry-level jobs at Exact Sciences, the biomedical powerhouse behind the at-home colon cancer screening test Cologuard.
The two churches — one predominantly black, the other mostly white — will have services under the same roof on the East Side starting Sunday.
Five years ago, dozens wrote letters to former Gov. Scott Walker to issue decorated Iraq War veteran Eric Pizer a pardon. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers will give Pizer that "second chance."
It’s been 40 years since the last zinc mine closed and nearly two centuries since Southwest Wisconsin was the nation’s primary source of lead. The last vestiges of the industry have all but disappeared, but the toxic legacy remains.
“If we want to create the kinds of high-growth companies with high-paying employment, we need to have venture capital,” the head of one venture capital firm said.
John Brady faced a stressful work environment under an engineering professor before taking his own life.
National Science Foundation fired engineering professor Akbar Sayeed after receiving a detailed report on the toxic lab environment he oversaw.
The change will ensure reports of hostile and intimidating behavior "do not simply remain hidden inside a department or unit," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said.
College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson reassigned professor Akbar Sayeed to administrative duties in the Dean's Office.
William Hamilton came to Lafayette County in 1828 to mine lead and founded what is now Wiota.
Firing of faculty members is rare. The UW Board of Regents dismissed six professors in the past decade.
An expected doubling of residents with dementia, coupled with a caregiver shortage hitting rural areas especially hard, presents a growing cha…
Taryn Seymour, an interior designer with two young children who lives near Spring Green, donated a kidney to a stranger this year. “I think th…
Students said the policy doesn't go far enough to protect them from potential exploitation.
UW-Platteville Richland had nearly 250 students in 1980 when the campus was considered for closure. Today, it has 155.
The most recent investigation of tenured professor Akbar Sayeed is "currently underway regarding additional information that surfaced in fall 2019."
Widespread cancellation of events, travel restrictions, school closures, quarantines: Americans haven’t seen this kind of response to a public health threat since the 1918 flu pandemic.
Sonny Tiedemann's car is now part of the collection of the Grant County Historical Society Museum in Lancaster.
In a mobilization reminiscent of World War II, when factories worked around the clock to address military needs, Wisconsin businesses are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk isn’t theoretical. Despite wearing protective gear, and taking other precautions, they’re inches away from patients emitting a new virus that has killed more than 55,000 people.
Disappointment, sadness pour out after season ends prematurely for area girls, boys basketball teams
Middleton girls coach Jeff Kind now says he has reconsidered retiring from coaching and hopes to return next season after the Cardinals didn't get to play at the state tournament. The WIAA canceled the winter sports season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
Even if rules are tightened once the outbreak dies down, some expansion of telehealth appears here to stay, medical experts say.
The director of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art has been a part of the museum's evolution, helped guide it out of financial distress in the early 1990s and readied it for its move to a new space at Overture Center.
FluGen's coronavirus immunization candidate, CoroFlu, is one of roughly 100 or more competitors in a global race to produce a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19.
With Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order struck down and Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions set to expire May 26, people will be able to resume more normal activities. But are they safe? Here are doctors' answers to frequently asked questions.
Thousands of UW-Madison students move in and out of apartments and houses this weekend. Will they follow the rules off campus?
An already existing child care crisis compounded by online schooling in many school districts could harm women’s careers, widen the gender pay…
"The video that came out of Kenosha is absolutely horrific. I don’t understand how people can watch it and not be here," one Madison protester said.