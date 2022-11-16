City Council approves $4.5 million more for Madison Public Market

After vigorous debate, the City Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved up to $4.5 million to help close a financing gap and advance the long-awaited, $20 million Madison Public Market on the East Side.

The council's 17-3 vote for an additional $4.5 million in tax incremental (TIF) funding for the market is the biggest increase in city spending to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed capital and operating budgets for 2023. Before amendments, the capital budget stood at a record $365.6 million, including $181 million in borrowing.

On the second night of deliberations, after considering almost all capital budget amendments, the council at 9:30 p.m. was still debating 16 proposed amendments to the mayor's operating budget, which the city Finance Committee has already adjusted to $273.4 million.

The council could deliberate deep into the night or pause the meeting at some point and resume deliberations at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The council struggled over a desire to back a Public Market offering opportunity for a diverse set of vendors as well as a dynamic venue to benefit the community amid concerns about future asks for construction or operations and losing opportunities to fund other things.

Under plans, the city would convert its former two-story, 45,000-square-foot Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. into a community destination featuring a diverse group of entrepreneurs offering fresh produce, culturally diverse prepared food, locally made food, and arts and crafts.

The market is also to include a Food Innovation Center that would be a flexible small manufacturing venue with services and equipment to boost small entrepreneurs and minority-owned enterprises. The city would continue to own the property, while the nonprofit Public Market Foundation would operate it.

To finance it, the city intended to use $7 million in TIF, $849,000 in city funds, $3 million in private donations, a $3.4 million federal grant, and $4 million from a state program using federal COVID-19 relief funds. But In late August, the city revealed that rising construction costs had added $1.8 million in costs and had to withdrew an application for the $3.4 million federal grant.

Last week, the Dane County Board recently approved an amendment to the county's capital budget to borrow $1.5 million to help the city close the funding gap.

Initially, Ald. Syed Abbas and two others proposed using up to $6 million from a robust TIF district on the East Washington Avenue corridor to close the gap, but the council on Wednesday supported an option to deliver $4.5 million in TIF given the county's contribution and the potential for other savings.

The market will attract a diverse array of vendors, increase food access, provide economic impacts, and the council's decision "will determine our city values of where we stand on social justice and equity," Abbas said. "I see huge benefit for the city of Madison."

Council President Keith Furman and Alds. Erik Paulson and Bill Tishler voted no. "This is spiraling cost-wise," Furman said. "I'm incredibly afraid this will be another obligation the city will have to take care of."

After the vote, Rhodes-Conway said she agrees that the equity and empowerment aspects of the project are its most exciting feature and that "it is now up to the foundation to continue to prepare for next stages to ensure stable financing and a positive launch."

The TIF Joint Review Board of taxing entities must approve the new spending.

On other major capital budget amendments, the council approved $3.5 million more for a grocery store on South Park Street and $2.35 million for a housing and commercial project on the East Side.

The council unanimously approved the proposal to spend another $3.5 million for improvements and the interior build-out of a 24,000-square-foot grocery that's part of the $42 million, six-story Truman Olson redevelopment underway at 815 Cedar St., formerly 1402 S. Park St. The lease payments should repay the $3.5 million in a decade.

Also, the council unanimously approved the proposal to deliver $2.3 million from a TIF district that's been proposed to support Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp.'s $72.8 million project that would offer 245 low-cost housing units, 4,000 square feet of commercial space and 282 parking spots at 3401 E. Washington Ave.

By 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the council had also:

Approved $225,000 for a culvert crossing and paved path at Manchester Park.

Denied $65,000 to buy 1,000, 31-day bus passes for low-income residents to be distributed by community organizations.

Unanimously approved $100,000 to add an additional team to the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, or CARES, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies, during peak hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays starting on Oct. 1.

Approved acceptance of a recent $30.9 million award from the U.S. Treasury Department to continue emergency rental assistance efforts.

This story will be updated.