City Council adopts plan guiding future development of Oscar Mayer area

The original plan called for 14.1 acres, which was up from initial concepts of eight. However, many residents and organizations, along with an original amendment from Abbas, called for the entire 31-acres to be preserved.

Renee Walk, co-chair of Sherman Neighborhood Association, called the expanse of natural area a “unique Madison gem” that should be preserved for future generations, and Catie Shannon, co-chair of the Eken Park Neighborhood Association, described preserving the space in its totality as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

A memo from the city’s Planning Division said the 14.1 acres is “the maximum amount of open space that staff feels can balance competing needs of accommodating growth in a sustainable way and maintaining open space.”

Preserving the full area would result in a loss of housing. In its original form, the plan included approximately 2,780 units of potential new housing across the plan area, with approximately 395 on the Hartmeyer site. City planner Dan McAuliffe said the additional two acres would not result in a loss of housing units but would replace low-density housing, like townhomes, with higher-density housing, like apartments.