Madison’s City Council approved a modification to the city’s flag Tuesday, officially removing a sun symbol that is sacred to a Native American tribe in New Mexico.
The sun symbol, used by the Zia Pueblo tribe of New Mexico, has been replaced with a gold circle. Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11, said the change upholds the design’s integrity while removing the inappropriately used symbol.
“We have kept the spirit and the same design and just made a minor tweak to take out that cultural appropriation,” Martin said.
Madison’s flag was designed by Rich and Dennis Stone when they were members of the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. The city adopted the flag in 1962.
Widely regarded as a well-designed flag, the Stone brothers incorporated elements that represent Madison’s topography.
The light blue represents Lakes Mendota and Monona, and a white stripe running from the lower left to the upper right represents the isthmus. The black cross symbolizes the state capitol building, which is central to the city and the four lakes. The capitol building’s dome is represented by the new gold circle.
In 2015, Ald. Maurice Cheeks, District 10, led a charge requiring the flag to be flown on all permanent city flagpoles. A self-described "flag nerd," Cheeks co-sponsored the change with Martin and is excited for the change.
"As we look to this flag as it flies across the city and as more and more people choose to fly this flag independently at their home, it’s a beautiful thing that everyone will be able to feel the pride of it without odd feelings about not being represented appropriately through the flag," Cheeks said.
Exact Sciences project
Also at the meeting, the City Council approved $2.09 million in tax increment financing to fund the second phase of improvements proposed by Exact Sciences, despite concern from some alders that the city should sign off on a new TIF policy first.
Exact Sciences, the Madison company that makes the Cologuard brand test screenings for colorectal cancer, received an additional $2.6 million for UW Research Park in June and $2.5 million in tax increment financing in 2017.
The funding approved Tuesday will go toward renovating existing office space, adding on to an existing building and building a 970-stall parking structure as part of Exact Sciences Corporation’s office headquarters and innovation laboratory in University Research Park on the city's west side.
“This may well be one of the finest legacies that we attribute to this community," Mayor Paul Soglin said. “It’s not just about Exact; it’s about the standards we set and the expectations we’ve set for all future employers.”
Ald. Mark Clear, District 19, underscored the project’s importance to improving equity in the district by creating a number of jobs that require a range of skill levels.
“I think we can all agree that having that wide range of employment in this area is an excellent way to improve equity,” Clear said.
The proposed changes to the city’s tax increment financing policy that officials are considering would expand the criteria for granting assistance to projects that create and retain jobs. Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, encouraged the council to wait until the final draft of the policy is approved.
“Let’s pass this under a policy that we have all been able to debate and accept,” Kemble, who voted against granting the funds, said.