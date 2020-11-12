City Council adopts 2021 budgets, rejects police grant and keeps mandatory furloughs

Even if money had been taken from other parts of the budget to cover the city's grant contribution, the prospect of passing looked dubious during a year where a national reckoning over systemic racism has been met with calls to defund police in favor of more social services.

Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, said she wouldn't have accepted the grant even if there was money to cover the city's portion for the four officers.

"I think we've heard very clearly that we cannot continue investing into more officers," she said, adding the grant would have expired by 2024 and required the city to take on the full $390,000 cost for the four officers.

Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, who sponsored the amendment to accept the grant, ultimately voted in favor of shelving the proposal.

But Harrington-McKinney said she believed in the Madison Police Department's goal of using the grant funding to create a small team of officers focused on addressing problems in the State Street area and building relationships with those who live and work there.

If the grant had been accepted, the four positions would have essentially maintained the Madison Police Department's strength because Rhodes-Conway's executive budget reduced the number of sworn officer positions from 483 to 479.