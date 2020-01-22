City Council accepts report from committee studying Madison Police Department

After four years of work, Madison’s City Council on Tuesday accepted a report of 177 recommendations for the city’s police department.
The recommendations address areas of civilian oversight of law enforcement, the relationship between police and the community, mental health response and use of force. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway included one of the bolder recommendations, creating a $200,000 independent auditor position, in the 2020 budget.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve come up with, and I'm proud of the way the city has responded,” Madison Police Department Policy Procedure & Review Ad Hoc Committee Co-Chair Keith Findley said.
The City Council voted to accept the report with Alds. Paul Skidmore, District 9, voting in opposition and Sheri Carter, District 14, abstaining.
“I do not think that the oversight committee and the monitor as articulated in the report are warranted,” Skidmore said.
One resident, Dave Glomp, spoke against the report, arguing that an independent monitor and civilian review board are not necessary given the Public Safety Review Committee and Police and Fire Commission’s role in Madison.
The recommendations from the resident-led ad hoc committee, created following the officer-involved shooting and death of Tony Robinson in March 2015, followed an in-depth report led by the OIR Group, consultants based in California.
The OIR Group found that although the department can be “unusually progressive, effective, and ‘ahead of the curve'’’ in some areas, the past few years have been difficult for the Madison community and police department.
Council President Shiva Bidar, who represents District 5, alluded to the difficult work the ad hoc committee undertook.
“For those of us that have lived through this process over the past four years, … I just wanted to take a moment to pause and say that what seems like a pretty good and easy conversation tonight was not such conversations over the past four years,” Bidar said. “I look forward to the continued work of implementing the recommendations.”
The City Council will determine the next steps for all the recommendations included in the report. The resolution adopted Tuesday also directs the City Council to appoint a new committee to study police body-worn cameras.
Many of the recommendations build on the OIR report while others are generated by individual committee members, a community group, a past city work group on policing issues and Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.
“It is our hope that all will be enacted, strengthen MPD and its relationship with the community and improve public safety in Madison,” Greg Gelembiuk, a member of the ad hoc committee, said.
Amelia Royko Maurer, a member of the Community Response Team, characterized the recommendations as making sure people who are policing the public are safe and healthy and making sure the people who are being policed are treated as fairly as possible. The CRT formed following the officer-involved shooting of Paul Heenan in 2012 to address policing and public safety issues.
Royko Maurer said accepting the report is a “huge step in the right direction.”
“There’s no doubt in my mind it will save lives and improve the health of everyone involved,” Royko Maurer said.
