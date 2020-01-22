City Council accepts report from committee studying Madison Police Department

The recommendations from the resident-led ad hoc committee, created following the officer-involved shooting and death of Tony Robinson in March 2015, followed an in-depth report led by the OIR Group, consultants based in California.

The OIR Group found that although the department can be “unusually progressive, effective, and ‘ahead of the curve'’’ in some areas, the past few years have been difficult for the Madison community and police department.

Council President Shiva Bidar, who represents District 5, alluded to the difficult work the ad hoc committee undertook.