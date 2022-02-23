City Council accepts federal grant to add 6 Madison police officers in 2023

Following a debate late Tuesday night about public safety that's likely to be a contentious topic again in the city's budgeting process for next year, the Madison City Council accepted a federal grant to help hire six additional police officers in 2023.

The three-year, $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice would offset the cost of hiring the officers. But it would be contingent on the city providing a local match in its 2023 budget, starting at 25% in the first year with the city eventually on the hook for the full $574,000 annualized cost of the positions.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said the grant would be used to create six sworn officer positions focused on enhancing "trust and legitimacy" in police, particularly among children and youth. He said one officer would be assigned to each of the Police Department's six districts.

By early Wednesday morning, the council voted 13-7 to accept the grant. Whether the positions are created will depend on this fall's budget process where spending on the $80-million-plus police budget has been controversial in recent years.

How they voted: For: Alds. Abbas, Albouras, Benford, Carter, Evers, Halverson, Harrington-McKinney, Heck, Lemmer, Myadze, Verveer, Vidaver and Wehelie. Against: Alds. Bennett, Conklin, Currie, Figueroa Cole, Foster, Furman and Martin.

Critics argued the city is in a structural deficit and can't afford the full cost when the grant expires, the positions are ill-defined, and accepting the grant doesn't move Madison in the direction of reimagining public safety.

Ald. Jael Currie, 16th District, said there are nonprofits who work with youth providing "life-sustaining" services that are begging for more money.

Supporters said accepting the grant doesn't commit the city to creating the positions but gives the policymakers options later and argued positive engagements with youth could head-off problems further in life.

Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, said "we are losing whole generations of young people" to crime and called the additional positions a form of community policing.

