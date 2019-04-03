Madison officials could soon abandon year-old developer plans for a prominent piece of vacant South Side land and seek new project proposals to redevelop the city-owned property.
Frustrated by slow progress finalizing plans for an $18 million mixed use development proposed by Welton Enterprises, the Truman Olson Selection agreed Wednesday to recommend that the city issue a new request for proposal if the developer and city staff cant resolve disagreements over plans for the project on a 3.5-acre vacant lot on South Park Street.
The Madison City Council would need to approve the recommendation at one of its May meetings, giving the developer and city officials about a month to reach an agreement.
A new request for proposal would give developers 90 days to submit proposals for the site.
Committee member and Ald. Sheri Carter, whose 14th District nearly borders the potential development, said "it's a disservice to the committee," when a developer like Welton slows down the planning process by requesting extra time to develop their proposal.
"So I am willing to support issuing another RFP," she said.
Welton wants to turn the lot that where the Truman Olson U.S. Army Reserve Center once stood into a development that would include housing and a grocery store.
But city staff have said the proposal doesn't meet some design standards and requires too much public money. Even after continued talks, the developer and city still haven't agreed on terms like how much tax incremental financing the developer should receive.
Welton is seeking about $775,000 in TIF, with the city wanting to only give them up to half of that, said Dan Rolfs, a Madison Real Estate Services Community Development Project Manager.
"We're still in about the same place we were," he said. "The financial part of it has not really changed."
But the developer did agree to add some usable second-floor space to meet Urban Design District standards.
Welton vice president Paul Molinaro said that would make the project more expensive and increase rent costs for the grocer that has expressed interest in becoming a tenant. He said they're waiting to hear if that company still is interested in being part of the project.
At Wednesday's meeting, Molinaro asked the committee for 30 or 60 day extension to continue negotiating with city officials.
After the committee approved the recommendation to potentially seek new requests, Molinaro said the company will continue to negotiate with city officials. He said he understands the committee's decision, which is responsible for selecting development plans for "a very important piece of real estate."
"We're going to continue to work on it," he said. "We want the right thing to be done for the neighborhood ... We think we can do that."
If the two sides can't resolve their issues, Molinaro said Welton would again submit plans for the site if the city council issues a new request for proposal.
"We've put a lot of work and time into it," he said. "We would definitely continue to pursue it."
Welton's proposal includes a 30,000-square-foot grocery store facing South Park Street with parking spaces and a four-story building at the rear of the lot with 52 units of mixed-income housing and more parking, half of it underground, on the vacant lot.
Under a second plan from another developer that the city is also expected to take up, an existing grocery store, a Pick 'n Save, next to the site would be demolished and replaced with a medical clinic.
That plan has drawn concern from area residents who would be left without a grocery store in the area while the Welton project is completed.