City could cover Public Market financing gap with TIF revenue

A robust tax incremental financing district on the East Side has enough money to help pay for the $20 million Madison Pubic Market while still contributing to coming projects on the South Side — if the City Council and other taxing jurisdictions agree to spend it that way.

Alds. Syed Abbas, Regina Vidaver and Nasra Wehelie on Friday offered an amendment to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed capital budget to deliver up to $6 million more in city support from the TIF district in the East Washington Avenue corridor for the public market, which has a $5.2 million financing gap.

With TIF, the city and other local taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls.

To finance the market, the city intended to use $7 million in TIF, $849,000 in city funds, $3 million in private donations, a $3.4 million federal Economic Development Agency grant, and $4 million from a state program that uses federal COVID-19 relief funds. But in late August, the city revealed rising construction costs had added $1.8 million to the cost, pushing it to $20 million. So the city withdrew its application for the $3.4 million federal grant because the city couldn’t meet a deadline to guarantee how it would cover the new costs.

Then, the city’s Finance Committee offered mixed signals about if or how the city might close the financing gap. Some members questioned whether such spending is a good use of public money and others said the city should not further tap the thriving TIF district that includes the market, called TID 36, because money from the district is also envisioned to help address significant needs on the South Side.

In September, Rhodes-Conway proposed a capital budget for 2023 that continues the current, approved funding levels for the project but included no additional money to help close the financing gap. That shortfall will, at minimum, delay construction on the market until early spring and could threaten the project altogether.

But TID 36 now has built up enough cash to provide more money to the public market and contribute to a new South Side TIF district anticipated in 2023, city economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said.

TID 36 is projected to have a cash balance of about $21 million at the end of this year. The district still has about $7 million in debt, the city is already committing $7 million in TIF for the Public Market, and about $6.5 million more is needed for other expenses. At the moment, the district can cover all existing commitments.

But TID 36 is also now generating about $10 million annually for eligible TIF expenses, which can’t be spent until September 2027, meaning the district will have another $50 million by that time. That money could be available for new expenditures including the public market and donating to the coming South Side TIF district.

The city and TIF Joint Review Board of taxing entities, Mikolajewski said, have four basic choices for TID 36:

Close the district early after current obligations are met, and return the full tax revenue to taxing jurisdictions.

Approve spending additional money within the TID 36 boundary, such as for the public market.

Approve the donation of TID 36 cash to other districts, such as has been discussed for South Madison.

Do some combination of the above.

The city is now preparing a boundary and project plan for another TIF district on the South Side, TID 51, which will be implemented in the second quarter of 2023. Early analysis suggests there is more than $100 million worth of TIF-eligible projects in the South Side district, but they will not all be begun before the 2027 deadline for using or donating funds from TID 36, Mikolajewski said.

“There is a path forward where cash could be used to fund both the public market and the initial TID 51 projects,” he said.

The new TID 51 will likely exist until 2042, and it’s expected to have the capacity to pay for projects within its own boundaries, Mikolajewski said. “It has never been the expectation that TID 51 will solely rely on donations from other TIDs to pay for expenditures,” he said.