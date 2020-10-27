City considering rent adjustment for Madison Mallards baseball due to COVID-19

To overcome a summer when COVID-19 canceled the Madison Mallards baseball schedule and choked revenue, the team's owners are hoping the city will cancel their rental payment for the year and implement a 2021 fee that is tied to game attendance.
The proposed amendment, which saw unanimous support from the city’s Finance Committee Monday, would also extend the term of the initial agreement with the Northwoods League and the Mallards through 2028 and be subject to one-year renewal terms. The current agreement ends at the end of year.
Vern Stenman, president of Big Top Sports and Entertainment, said in an email that the Mallards will not have had a home game between their final game in 2019 and, optimistically, summer of 2021, a stretch of 21 months without ticket revenue. He added that the live entertainment business is “exceedingly unpredictable at the moment."
“The amendment being considered currently is an important part of making sure that we continue to be a viable entity in this community for at least another 20 years,” Stenman said.
Under the amendment, the Madison Mallards would not pay $67,195 in 2020 and pay $1 in 2021 with a $1 per ticket payment to the city for all tickets sold next year in excess of 125,000 tickets. The Mallards would continue assuming responsibility for day-to-day maintenance of the stadium and field.
One speaker, Alex Saloutos, spoke in opposition at the meeting, calling the amendment a “sweetheart deal” for the Mallards and “grossly unfair to city taxpayers.” Saloutos asked, among other things, that the city defer any adjustment of 2020 rent until it can determine the financial well being of the Mallards.
However, Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said in an email to the Finance Committee that keeping the existing agreement “would certainly lower the stability of the Mallards and their willingness to cover infrastructure costs in the shorter term.”
“I also think that it could destabilize the long-term planning/vision work that is needed for the facility,” Knepp said.
The resolution will be referred back to the Board of Park Commissioners and then to the City Council for final approval.
This year would have been the Mallards 20th season in Madison. However, the season was canceled due to restrictions under orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Since 2010, the Mallards have invested over $5 million into stadium improvements and maintenance, which have been donated to the city, according to the resolution. However, Knepp said the city has largely not invested in the facility and that the field, dugout, locker rooms and restrooms are “all struggling,” he said.
Knepp said his concern is that the Mallards would choose to not renew their agreement at the end of the year, and the city would struggle to find an occupant during a challenging environment.
“We have not budgeted for, nor have we invested in the facility for quite some time, and that’s been rooted in more demands on resources than resources available,” Knepp said. “The hope here was, very frankly, to keep the Mallards engaged in managing those day-to-day needs.”
The resolution acknowledges that the city and Mallards agree the ballpark needs a long-term improvement plan but that the uncertainty created by the pandemic does not create a productive team to finalize such an agreement.
