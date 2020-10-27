City considering rent adjustment for Madison Mallards baseball due to COVID-19

One speaker, Alex Saloutos, spoke in opposition at the meeting, calling the amendment a “sweetheart deal” for the Mallards and “grossly unfair to city taxpayers.” Saloutos asked, among other things, that the city defer any adjustment of 2020 rent until it can determine the financial well being of the Mallards.

However, Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said in an email to the Finance Committee that keeping the existing agreement “would certainly lower the stability of the Mallards and their willingness to cover infrastructure costs in the shorter term.”

“I also think that it could destabilize the long-term planning/vision work that is needed for the facility,” Knepp said.

The resolution will be referred back to the Board of Park Commissioners and then to the City Council for final approval.

This year would have been the Mallards 20th season in Madison. However, the season was canceled due to restrictions under orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County to curb the spread of the coronavirus.