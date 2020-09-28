City clerk: More than 10,000 ballots collected during Democracy in the Park

Dane County, however, leads the state with the most ballots returned so far. Milwaukee County is second, with 27,037 absentee ballots returned; and Waukesha County third, with 20,120 ballots returned.

More than 1.1 million of Wisconsin's roughly 3.5 million registered voters have already requested an absentee ballot.

It's unclear whether it would be possible to pluck the ballots now that they've been taken in by the city, and the clerk's office may not have a way to determine whether they came from the Democracy in the Park event.

Misha Tseytlin, who issued a cease-and-desist letter to the city clerk's office on Friday on behalf of the state's two most powerful Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wanted the city clerk's office to cancel the event, and at the very least, keep any ballots collected during the Democracy in the Park effort separate from all the other ballots the office receives.

Tseytlin warned the ballots collected Saturday would be challenged in court and potentially invalidated.