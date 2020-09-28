City clerk: More than 10,000 ballots collected during Democracy in the Park

The city of Madison collected 10,813 absentee ballots from local residents at this weekend's Democracy in the Park event that state Republicans tried to halt.
Despite a threat of legal action from the state GOP if the event were to take place, the Madison city clerk's office forged ahead with voting event, arguing Republicans had no legal support for allegations the event constituted an "illegal collection of ballots" that "falls outside lawful categories."
Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the clerk's office did not separate the more than 10,000 ballots from others, and has already processed them and sorted them with other absentee ballots the city has received. She said there isn't a way to determine which ballots were turned in at Democracy in the Park, making it unclear whether Republicans could seek any legal remedy preventing the ballots from being counted since they've been sorted in with others.
While the ballots have been processed, they have not been counted. Under Wisconsin law, absentee ballots cannot be counted until 7 a.m. on Election Day.
So far, 89,305 of the city of Madison's 185,466 registered voters have requested an absentee ballot.
As of Monday, Dane County has reported 52,886 absentee ballots returned, an increase of 20,482 ballots since Friday. So far 178,416 Dane County residents have requested an absentee ballot for the November election, second only to Milwaukee County's 202,574 absentee requests.
Dane County, however, leads the state with the most ballots returned so far. Milwaukee County is second, with 27,037 absentee ballots returned; and Waukesha County third, with 20,120 ballots returned.
More than 1.1 million of Wisconsin's roughly 3.5 million registered voters have already requested an absentee ballot.
It's unclear whether it would be possible to pluck the ballots now that they've been taken in by the city, and the clerk's office may not have a way to determine whether they came from the Democracy in the Park event.
Misha Tseytlin, who issued a cease-and-desist letter to the city clerk's office on Friday on behalf of the state's two most powerful Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wanted the city clerk's office to cancel the event, and at the very least, keep any ballots collected during the Democracy in the Park effort separate from all the other ballots the office receives.
Tseytlin warned the ballots collected Saturday would be challenged in court and potentially invalidated.
Envelopes containing completed absentee ballots were secured with tamper-evident seals. Poll workers documented both the number of seals and the number of ballots, and took them to the City Clerk’s Office. There, both the seal number and the ballot number were to be verified by officials. The clerk’s office was to scan the barcode of each envelope by the next day so that voters would be able to check the status of their ballot by the following Monday on MyVote.wi.gov.
City of Madison Attorney Michael Haas issued a response Saturday to Misha Tseytlin, an attorney with the law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, who wrote the letter on behalf of Vos and Fitzgerald. In his response, Haas noted a lack of legal support for Tseytlin’s allegations that the event constitutes an “illegal collection of ballots” that “falls outside lawful categories.”
“Absent any directive from the Wisconsin Elections Commission or a court, the City will proceed with Democracy in the Park, and it will process the ballots collected with other absentee ballots pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes,” Haas wrote to Tseytlin. “All voters are welcome to participate and observe the process which is designed to bring the entire community together to participate in democracy. I trust that is a goal you and your clients can support.”
