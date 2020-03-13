City cancels grand opening for Pinney Library; facilities to remain open to public

The city of Madison has cancelled a weekend grand opening ceremony for the new Pinney Library.

The city said Friday the decision was spurred by public health guidelines as well as multiple cancellations by performers and other event participants amid efforts to slow the spread of a new coronavirus.

The $10.5 million East Side facility, which replaced an older library about half the size, was officially opened Thursday. Tours and a grand opening celebration had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Pinney and other city library facilities will remain open.

