City approves big mixed-use project with housing, grocery store on South Side

Minority entrepreneurs have won city approvals for a $43 million, six-story, mixed-use project with lower-income housing, grocery store and parking at a long-vacant, city-owned property on the South Side.

It's the first time minorities have led a major project in the city and it secures a grocery store for a neighborhood at risk of losing one.

The city's Plan and Urban Design commissions this week gave final approvals to Rule Enterprises of Milwaukee and nonprofit Movin' Out, Inc. of Madison for the project, which includes 150 housing units, a 24,000-square-foot grocery store to be run by the owners of Luna's Groceries, a small Latino-run store in the Allied Dunn's Marsh neighborhood, and 161 structured parking spaces at the former Truman Olson property at 1402 S. Park St.

The 3.5-acre site once held the now-demolished Truman Olson Army Reserve Center.

"I’m proud to see the city-wide support of our partnership between an African American-led development company, a non-profit development organization led by women, and a Black and Latino-owned grocery store," developer Brandon Rule said.