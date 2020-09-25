City announces first 5 Public Market vendors, with each getting $19,000

Soon, the Madison Public Market Foundation, which will run the market, will announce a process to select the 25 additional permanent vendors. White said that once the market opens, there will be opportunities for daily, weekly and monthly temporary vendors, offering opportunities to more than 100 entrepreneurs each year, as well as variety for the expected 500,000 visitors annually.

Although construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White anticipates breaking ground next year with an opening in late 2022. The market will cost about $1 million annually to operate, with revenue coming from renting space to vendors and facilities for special events, with no city subsidy.

Carmell Jackson, who started Melly Mell’s Catering in 2005, and ran it as a restaurant in the Genesis building on the Beltline from 2010 to 2014, has more recently been operating out of the FEED Kitchens on the North Side. She said the MarketReady program helped her rebuild her soul-food brand.

“I learned things that I didn’t know. When I first opened the restaurant. I just opened it. I didn’t have a lot of knowledge of how to run a restaurant and all the ins and outs,” Jackson said. “I had to learn as I went.”