For the second time in a week, Mayor Paul Soglin spoke Tuesday against proposals dealing with the reconstruction of Cottage Grove and Buckeye roads.
The roads, which are also county highways, are scheduled for reconstruction in the next two years. However, the city and Dane County do not agree over which unit of government should be responsible for future road maintenance and repairs.
Dane County favors transferring jurisdiction, or responsibility for all future maintenance, to the city. Mayor Paul Soglin strongly disagrees.
“If this is the way county government wants to play, I think they ought to think twice,” Soglin said.
The shared cost of construction between the city and county is not disputed.
Some city alders and county supervisors proposed a joint resolution, introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, under which Dane County would maintain jurisdiction over Buckeye and Cottage Grove Roads. Following completion of reconstruction, the city would then be responsible for routine maintenance of both roadways, including snow and ice control and pavement patching.
Under this resolution, the city would contribute 70 percent of the local share for Buckeye Road and 80 percent for Cottage Grove Road. Dane County would contribute the remaining portion of the local share and the rest would be funded with federal dollars.
City staff estimate the cost to maintain both roads over 50 years at a present value for future maintenance would be $7.2 million. Transferring jurisdiction for Buckeye Road would cost the city an additional $1.8 million for a total of $9 million over 50 years.
“$1.8 million that could be put into police and fire services, community services, environmental and sustainability services,” Soglin said.
Estimates for the joint proposal would cost the city $12.1 million over the next 50 years.
“It’s not likely that I’m going to have to veto any resolution that’s presented to the City Council on this negotiated deal between these alders and these supervisors because I cannot imagine a majority of the Madison Common Council endorsing a proposal that increases costs to the city of $5 million, let alone $3 million, for the maintenance of these roads,” Soglin said.
The major project would reconstruct Buckeye Road — or County Highway AB — from Monona Drive to Stoughton Road, including adding sidewalks where there are none, in 2019. It would also reconstruct Cottage Grove Road — or County Highway BB — from Interstate 39 to Sprecher Road into a four-lane, urban boulevard section in 2020.
The total cost, including design and real estate fees, for Buckeye Road is estimated at $4.7 million and at $7.6 million for Cottage Grove Road. The city has requested that Dane County fund approximately $1.25 million and $1.17 million for Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads, respectively.
The project also includes $4.4 million in federal funding.
The Madison Area Transportation Planning Board is expected to take up the issue Aug. 1. Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, has requested an extension.
The board would be deciding on whether to allocate the federal funding to other projects to keep from losing out on them.
Ahrens' priority has been to get the roads fixed. He said the response of the mayor is a "thumb in the eye of the people who live on those roads."
"It’s a real disregard for their well-being," Ahrens said.
The federal funds would be reallocated to projects on Pleasant View Road, East Johnson Street, Atwood Avenue and McKee Road if not designated for Buckeye and Cottage Grove roads.