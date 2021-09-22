City again seeks to buy building near East Towne Mall for homeless men's shelter

The Madison City Council is taking another run at buying a vacant big-box store near East Towne Mall for a homeless men's shelter, but it's being billed as a temporary solution while the city narrows down a location for a long-sought permanent shelter.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and seven council members are sponsoring a resolution to purchase a 31,550-square-foot building at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million. This time, though, the sponsors are changing the funding source, avoiding a super-majority requirement that narrowly doomed a bid this past spring to buy the building for a permanent shelter.
Introduced Tuesday, the resolution, which only requires a simple majority to pass, calls for the 2.7-acre property to serve as a temporary shelter as well as an unspecified "long-term site for redevelopment."
City community development director Jim O'Keefe said five locations are currently being vetted for a permanent, purpose-built shelter to serve men experiencing homelessness.
While it's possible the Zeier Road property could become the permanent shelter — a prospect that drew opposition from business owners and neighbors in the East Towne area — O'Keefe said it's "highly unlikely" that will be the site ultimately recommended by city staff.
"It's intended as a temporary venue for a men's shelter, emphasis on temporary," O'Keefe said.
The property would likely include space to host 150 to 200 men, he said, and it could be two or three years before a permanent shelter opens.
Also Tuesday, the mayor and five council members introduced another resolution to buy a separate Far East Side property for unspecified "short-term and long-term options to address homelessness."
Permanent search
O'Keefe didn't provide specifics on the five sites being explored for a permanent location, but he said two would be considered centrally located near Downtown, two are remote from Downtown and one is in an intermediate distance. Three locations would require new construction, and the other two would need "substantial renovation," he said.
"I think that we are evaluating sites that most people would conclude are better options" than Zeier Road, O'Keefe said. He added a caveat that wanting a location and being able to secure it are "very different things."
In a blog post Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway said Zeier Road "may be a good option for a temporary shelter for men until a permanent shelter can be constructed." The Mayor's Office did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
The city is waiting on appraisal information for one location before staff potentially make a recommendation on a permanent site in late October or early November, O'Keefe said. The resolution on Zeier Road is expected to return to the City Council for a vote on Oct. 5.
Council President Syed Abbas, who opposed Zeier Road as the permanent shelter in spring, said he would prefer to evaluate options for temporary and permanent shelter locations simultaneously.
"I don't really understand why there was a rush by the Mayor's Office," Abbas, 12th District, said.
Ald. Gary Halverson, whose 17th District includes Zeier Road, attempted Tuesday to refer the resolution to another committee, which could have delayed a decision by two weeks. But the council rejected the motion 15-5 with some arguing there's a time crunch to figure out a new temporary location before the existing shelter on the East Side likely needs to be vacated next year.
Halverson did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
Despite a lot more planning and preparation needed, O'Keefe said he's optimistic a clearer path is emerging for a purpose-built shelter.
"I think the clouds will start to part a little bit in the next month or two and hopefully we can finally identify where we're headed with respect to a permanent location," he said. "It's been a long wait, we want to get it right."
Second purchase
In addition to the Zeier Road proposal, another resolution seeks to purchase a fire-damaged former tavern near Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue for $855,000, plus $40,000 in extra costs.
The 2.1-acre property at 1902 Bartillon Drive was once home to Callahan's Sports Pub, but the then-vacant building was heavily damaged in a fire in April.
The exact use of the property, such as whether it would serve immediate needs of the homeless or as lower-cost housing, is not determined. Whatever happens there could be influenced by where the city settles on for a permanent shelter, O'Keefe said.
But the relatively large acreage and proximity to the future bus rapid transit route on East Washington Avenue make it an attractive location to acquire, he said. Its purchase would be funded by the city's general land acquisition fund and require a simple majority vote.
Previous building bid
In May, the council voted 14-5 in favor of purchasing the Zeier Road building, which formerly held Savers and Gander Mountain stores, to serve as a permanent men's shelter.
But since the purchase was also tied with a transfer of money from the county to the city, it failed to reach the 15 votes to succeed — an outcome Rhodes-Conway lambasted in an early morning statement.
At the time, the opponents said they fully supported a permanent men's shelter, but argued the distance from Zeier Road to homelessness service providers closer to Downtown was too far and encouraged the city to keep searching for other properties.
Supporters said while the location wasn't ideal, the need for a purpose-built shelter with supportive services, such as room for medical and behavioral health professionals, and other resources was pressing enough to make the purchase.
The new resolution on Zeier Road would fund the $2.6 million purchase — plus $580,000 in environmental studies, closing costs, and architectural and engineering work — through an existing land banking program. It would only require 11 votes to pass.
If approved by the council, it would leave approximately $52,000 left in the program, said city finance director David Schmiedicke, but the executive capital budget proposes a $4.6 million reinvestment into land banking next year.
For decades, men experiencing homelessness used a shelter system of cramped Downtown church basements. At the onset of the pandemic, the shelter was moved to the Warner Park Community Recreation Center to better space people out.
In December, the temporary shelter was moved again to the city's former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. But with plans to convert the structure into the Public Market possibly beginning fall 2022, O'Keefe said the city would likely have to move shelter guests into another temporary spot by next summer.