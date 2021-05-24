Citing greater need due to pandemic, Wisconsin homeless advocates call for state action

At the local level in Madison, Kopp Mueller said the onset of the pandemic last spring and the subsequent decision to use the Warner Park Community Recreation Center as a temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness, "gave the shelter provider and elected officials and leaders an idea of how shelter could be."

In addition to that location allowing for social distancing, she said there were better sight lines and more space for individuals to be in, resulting in "less altercations amongst guests, amongst staff and guests." All that, she added, reinforced the need for a local, permanent men's shelter.

The Madison City Council failed to approve the purchase of a property at Zeier Road earlier this month to accomplish that goal and the city is now exploring other options for a permanent shelter, including a property at 2030 Pennsylvania Ave. owned by Hooper Corp.

"We kind of would joke that all it took was a pandemic to finally get people to bring money to the table," Kopp Mueller said. "But it seems like statewide, we should also do that. We should take a look and say, 'OK, where are the needs? What can we do better?'"

