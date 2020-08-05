Citing COVID-19, Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for Democratic National Convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the Democratic National Convention this month, Vice President Joe Biden will accept the party's nomination from his home state of Delaware, rather than Wisconsin.

Other planned convention speakers are also no longer planning on traveling to Milwaukee for the Aug. 17-20 event, Democratic organizers announced Wednesday, citing guidance from public health experts tied to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"While we wish we could move forward with welcoming the world to beautiful Milwaukee in two weeks, we recognize protecting the health of our host community and everyone involved with this convention must be paramount,” convention CEO Joe Solmonese said.

Characterizing the move as "a small adjustment to the overall planning," officials in a press release noted most speeches were already going to take place across the country, rather than in-person in this key battleground state.

The convention is slated to air for two hours each night (from 8-10 p.m. CT), with organizers planning to set up a virtual control room to take in hundreds of feeds from around the country — an effort Solmonese said would mean "more people than ever before" would be reached.