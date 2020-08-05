Citing COVID-19, Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for Democratic National Convention

During the Democratic National Convention this month, Vice President Joe Biden will accept the party's nomination from his home state of Delaware, rather than Wisconsin.
Other planned convention speakers are also no longer planning on traveling to Milwaukee for the Aug. 17-20 event, Democratic organizers announced Wednesday, citing guidance from public health experts tied to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"While we wish we could move forward with welcoming the world to beautiful Milwaukee in two weeks, we recognize protecting the health of our host community and everyone involved with this convention must be paramount,” convention CEO Joe Solmonese said.
Characterizing the move as "a small adjustment to the overall planning," officials in a press release noted most speeches were already going to take place across the country, rather than in-person in this key battleground state.
The convention is slated to air for two hours each night (from 8-10 p.m. CT), with organizers planning to set up a virtual control room to take in hundreds of feeds from around the country — an effort Solmonese said would mean "more people than ever before" would be reached.
The announcement is the latest move to scale back the event that was originally expected to draw over 50,000 visitors and generate a more than $200 million economic boost this summer.
Organizers this spring delayed the convention, originally slated for July, to August. Then last month, they announced delegate voting will occur virtually rather than in-person and the event would be held in a smaller venue: the Wisconsin Center, rather than the new Fiserv Forum arena. At that time, Biden was still planning to accept the party's nomination in Milwaukee.
Both DNC Chair Tom Perez and Gov. Tony Evers argued the latest decision shows Biden and Democrats are better responding to the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic than President Trump.
"A lot has changed since we set out on this journey more than a year ago now, but the one thing that hasn’t is Democrats’ commitment to putting health and safety first," Evers said. "It has never been more important for elected officials to lead by example—that’s the kind of leader Joe is, and that’s the kind of president we need."
Just four years ago, then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton didn't return to Wisconsin after the state's primary, a decision Democrats said wouldn't be repeated this cycle.
But Evers in his statement said he knows that Biden "will continue to have a presence in Wisconsin, virtually or otherwise."
Interested viewers can watch the livestream at DemConvention.com and see the full convention schedule here.
