Citing blocked mitigation measures, Gov. Tony Evers asks for COVID-19 vaccine priority for Wisconsin

Evers, along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., announced the availability of $45 million in funds for restaurants and other small businesses, bringing the state’s total allocation of federal funds to the industry to more than $220 million since the pandemic began.

The state’s dining industry has been one of the hardest hit since the pandemic began, with many limiting in-door seating and expanding delivery and curbside pick-up options.

“We greatly appreciate the changes they’ve made to prioritize the health and safety of our communities, but now with winter coming, we are glad to provide this support at a critical time,” Evers said.

The state Department of Revenue (DOR) estimates restaurants will account for about 95% of the roughly 2,000 businesses to receive funds. Eligible businesses will be able to receive up to $20,000 by the end of the year. Businesses do not have to apply for the grant funds, but rather will be identified and contacted by DOR based on tax records. The state will target businesses with annual revenue of more than $1 million and less than $7 million.