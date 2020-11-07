 Skip to main content
Cities propel Joe Biden to Wisconsin win as rural areas double-down on Donald Trump
Cities propel Joe Biden to Wisconsin win as rural areas double-down on Donald Trump

Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden holds a news conference Thursday in Wilmington, Del.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In battleground Wisconsin, an electoral win by 21,000 votes, roughly the population of Middleton, came along different paths for Democrat Joe Biden this year compared with President Donald Trump in 2016. 

Biden's path wound its way through the state's largest urban centers of Milwaukee and Madison, mid-size cities of Green Bay, Eau Claire and La Crosse, the Milwaukee suburbs, and through the state's rural heart. 

"It's such a tiny difference between the last election, albeit at much higher levels for both sides," said Republican strategist and former Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen. "I'm not sure that there's a whole lot of things that made that difference. You can't point to one thing and go 'that's what got you the 22,000 votes you needed to win.'"

According to final unofficial returns, Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes, a 0.6 percentage point margin. Trump also won the state in 2016 by less than one percentage point, with less than a 23,000 vote lead over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. 

This year's presidential election is the fourth time in six presidential elections that the state was decided by less than a point.

Turnout in Wisconsin this year was higher across the state, with both Trump and Biden running up their numbers in different areas, with Biden's count eventually outpacing Trump's.

About 3.2 million Wisconsinites voted in this year's presidential election, a record for the raw vote and coming up just shy of the record for turnout as a percentage of eligible voters set in 2004.

Some key takeaways from Biden's victory is that statewide elections continue to be very close (with the exception of former President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 wins) and that the urban-rural divide is here to stay.

Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki agreed with Jensen that there wasn't one factor determining the race. If he had to pick something, Zepecki said the most likely factor was that Trump was an incumbent president with a record.

"People were ready for change," he said. "I don't know that there's anything profound that we can say at this point."

One of the first places where Biden increased his performance over 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was in Milwaukee County, where he widened the gap with Trump by more than 3 percentage points over Clinton.

That translated into a net lead of 182,896 votes over Trump, a net increase of 20,143 votes over Clinton's 162,753 lead over Trump in 2016. 

Trump had spent more time in the Milwaukee area this year aiming to increase support among minorities, something he appears to have done. A data analysis by Marquette Law School researcher John D. Johnson in the publication Urban Milwaukee shows Biden outperformed Clinton in areas of the city with higher white populations while significantly underperforming Clinton in places that have a majority Hispanic or Latino population.

Milwaukee's advantage was mirrored in the Democratic stronghold of Dane County where, like Milwaukee, Biden increased total turnout and his total margin over Trump for an additional 34,946 votes over Clinton's edge in 2016. 

"In terms of being able to win a state legislative majority, the Republicans don’t need to even think about Dane County, but in terms of their ability to win a statewide election, such as the presidential election, the Republicans do have a serious Dane County problem, because the population is booming in that county and along with the population boom, you’re seeing growing margins that favor Democratic candidates — in this case Biden," said Anthony Chergosky, a UW-La Crosse assistant professor of political science. 

Outside Milwaukee and Madison, continuing decline of GOP support in the conservative Milwaukee suburban counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington was another factor in determining the difference between a Trump win or loss in the state. In all three of those counties, Trump's percentage lead over the Democratic candidate declined from 2016.

In Ozaukee County, Trump's lead decreased by nearly 7 percentage points; in Washington County, by 2; and in Waukesha by nearly 6. Biden netted 7,750 more votes than Clinton in those three counties.

Republicans have long taken note of issues in the suburbs, which have cost them three Assembly seats over the last two election cycles.

Other areas of the state also posed challenges for Trump, such as the yawning Democratic lead in the Eau Claire and La Crosse areas. In both counties, Biden's lead over Trump increased by nearly four percentage points.

In Brown County, encompassing Green Bay, Trump's lead shrank from nearly 11 percentage points to just over 7 this year. And in Douglas County, home to the union stronghold of Superior, Biden secured a lead of more than 9 percentage points over Trump, an improvement of about two points compared to Clinton's performance there.

All those improvements for Biden were able to offset gains Trump made in rural counties that have shown the urban-rural divide between Democrats and Republicans is stronger than ever.

Of the 59 counties that Trump won in 2016, Trump lost just two of them: Sauk County, northwest of Madison, and Door County, in northeast Wisconsin. 

In those 57 counties Trump held onto this year, Trump made improvements in his overall margin in 39 of them. Trump also gained ground this year in Kenosha County, a place where he visited and where civil unrest erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Trump again won the county this year, this time improving his lead over Biden by almost three points compared to his lead over Clinton. Trump won neighboring Racine County, however, his lead over Biden decreased compared to his performance in 2016. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

