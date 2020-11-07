Cities propel Joe Biden to Wisconsin win as rural areas double-down on Donald Trump

About 3.2 million Wisconsinites voted in this year's presidential election, a record for the raw vote and coming up just shy of the record for turnout as a percentage of eligible voters set in 2004.

Some key takeaways from Biden's victory is that statewide elections continue to be very close (with the exception of former President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 wins) and that the urban-rural divide is here to stay.

Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki agreed with Jensen that there wasn't one factor determining the race. If he had to pick something, Zepecki said the most likely factor was that Trump was an incumbent president with a record.

"People were ready for change," he said. "I don't know that there's anything profound that we can say at this point."

One of the first places where Biden increased his performance over 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was in Milwaukee County, where he widened the gap with Trump by more than 3 percentage points over Clinton.

That translated into a net lead of 182,896 votes over Trump, a net increase of 20,143 votes over Clinton's 162,753 lead over Trump in 2016.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}