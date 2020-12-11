Circuit court judge rejects Donald Trump's state election challenge

A Wisconsin circuit judge on Friday rejected President Donald Trump's state lawsuit seeking to throw out thousands of ballots in Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties, giving the president one last chance to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court before the state's presidential electors vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.

Ahead of Monday's deadline, Trump still awaits a decision from a federal court in Milwaukee on his case to overturn Wisconsin's election result, as well as a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether it will take a case brought by Texas to nullify the election result in Wisconsin and three other battleground states.

In Friday morning's case in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek of Racine County said Wisconsin's voting laws were properly followed, and that Trump's attorneys had failed to adequately support their argument that elections officials erroneously interpreted absentee ballot law.