Circuit court judge rejects Donald Trump's state election challenge

A Wisconsin circuit judge on Friday rejected President Donald Trump's state lawsuit seeking to throw out thousands of ballots in Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties, giving the president one last chance to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court before the state's presidential electors vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.
Ahead of Monday's deadline, Trump still awaits a decision from a federal court in Milwaukee on his case to overturn Wisconsin's election result, as well as a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether it will take a case brought by Texas to nullify the election result in Wisconsin and three other battleground states.
In Friday morning's case in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek of Racine County said Wisconsin's voting laws were properly followed, and that Trump's attorneys had failed to adequately support their argument that elections officials erroneously interpreted absentee ballot law.
The campaign asked the court to nullify Gov. Tony Evers’ certification of the presidential election result and exclude vast swaths of ballots amounting to more than a quarter of the votes cast in the two counties, or about 221,000. The challenged ballots include in-person absentee ballots without an associated written application, incomplete and altered absentee ballots, indefinitely confined absentee ballots and ballots collected at Madison’s Democracy in the Park event.
Support Local Journalism
The categories of ballots the Trump campaign says are “illegal,” however, have all been deemed legal and valid by municipal, county and state authorities, and are categories of ballots that have been cast without issue in many previous elections. The Trump campaign is brushing that aside, however, and seeking to void those ballots after they’ve been cast.
All of the practices the campaign rejects have also been used in counties across the state, yet the campaign is focusing only on the two counties with Wisconsin’s largest sources of Democratic votes.
Fave 5: Reporter Riley Vetterkind shares his top stories of 2020
It goes without saying this year has been a whirlwind, and it’s not even over yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our state and country with one of the foremost crises of the past century.
While some crises in our history managed to unite the nation, the story of this year’s crisis is much different. COVID-19 and the response to it have accelerated America’s and Wisconsin’s deep political divisions and leave our politics in a nearly constant state of disarray.
Here's a look back at some of this year's top stories in state government and politics.
With this year’s campaign for state Supreme Court, Wisconsinites got an early taste of the heated rhetoric that would be commonplace in the pr…
One of the most bizarre stories I’ve written this year shows that you’ll never know what just might provoke partisan-fueled vitriol. In this c…
For me, writing this story was when it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic was truly serious and here to stay. It also marked a short-lived sta…
The high court’s landmark action striking down Gov. Tony Evers’s statewide public health order threw into sharp relief the extent to which the…
Wisconsin giveth, and Wisconsin taketh away. In perhaps the biggest state political story of the year, Wisconsin revoked the support it gave P…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.