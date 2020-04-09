Drive-up Easter services allowed, Gov. Tony Evers says

Just days before churches celebrate Easter, Gov. Tony Evers said drive-in worship service is allowed under his Safer at Home order.
The clarification comes after Assembly Republicans asked Gov. Evers last week to allow in-person Easter and Passover services, which Evers declined. It also comes after days of confusion for several Dane County churches who reported receiving conflicting information from state and local officials on whether such services comply with the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Our intention was always to ensure that people could still practice their faith while also following the public health and safety measures necessary to flatten the curve and keep folks safe," Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said. "We are not asking law enforcement to supervise or take enforcement steps against religious gatherings. Rather, law enforcement has been working hard to help congregations understand the order and take precautions to keep themselves and their members safe."
LakeView Church in Stoughton planned a drive-in Easter service where participating parishioners would remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up and listen to the service over their radio. No Communion would be distributed and nor would a collection be taken, according to Andy Fuqua, pastor of the evangelical church.
Fuqua said that his church has been at the forefront of social distancing principles, moving services online and asking small groups to meet virtually even before Evers issued a Safer at Home order. But the pandemic has also had a toll on his parishioners' mental and spiritual health.
"We've talked with a lot of people who are struggling with depression; they’re lonely, afraid," he said. "We thought it’d be a good idea to get people out and do something fun for Easter Sunday."
Fuqua said he received approval from Stoughton's mayor and police chief, but received a call Tuesday from Public Health Madison and Dane County, who he said told him the drive-in service would violate Evers' order.
Public Health Madison and Dane County did not immediately return a call and email Thursday seeking comment.
Fuqua said other churches in the area were also told by the county health department that their drive-in services violated the stay-at-home order, but then received the go-ahead from the state Department of Health Services.
This has left his congregation and others wondering whether or not they can go ahead with their planned worship.
"It's been confusing," he said.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty requested clarification from Evers' office Thursday on whether drive-through religious services are allowed. Rich Esenberg, president of the conservative legal group, said that while the order bans gatherings of 10 or more people in a room or confined space, a parking lot where people remain inside their cars doesn't fit the criteria.
“We understand the Governor’s responsibility to facilitate the safety of all Wisconsinites in the midst of this pandemic,” Esenberg wrote in the letter. “But we cannot lose our heads. And state and local actors cannot use the occasion of a public health threat to run roughshod over the right to the free exercise of religion.”
This story may be updated.
