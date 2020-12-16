Christmas tree kerfuffle tests rules on free expression at Capitol

“DOA is just doing their job,” Loudenbeck said, adding her board exists to oversee more substantial or thoroughly planned displays, such as the Bucky on Parade installations of fiberglass Bucky Badgers around Madison in 2018.

“SCERB is for something a little bit more extraordinary,” she said.

Sortwell countered that the Capitol is owned by the people of Wisconsin, not DOA, and that it’s still open to the public and lawmakers when legislative committees are meeting.

Schweber said that the decision not to require a permit for the live tree in the past could complicate efforts to require one now for the Tittl-Sortwell tree.

Still, “failure to enforce a rule in the past does not create a legal entitlement,” he said. “It may create a false understanding that would be a good defense against having to pay a fine,” if not for preventing the removal of the tree.

Sortwell on Wednesday made clear that he and Tittl weren’t giving up the fight, although he declined to outline their next move. He said Capitol Police have threatened them with $200 daily fines if they continue to put up the tree.