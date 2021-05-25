Chris Larson enters Democratic race for U.S. Senate

State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, has joined the growing field of Democrats seeking to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is up for re-election next year.

Larson filed entrance paperwork for the race on Tuesday. He'll join a number of other Democrats who have already announced bids for the seat: Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and Alex Lasry, a businessman who is currently on leave from his executive position at the Milwaukee Bucks, which his father co-owns.

Also on Tuesday, Steven Olikara, a Brookfield entrepreneur and nonprofit leader, announced an exploratory committee for the Democratic primary.

Johnson, of Oshkosh, who would be up for re-election in November 2022, hasn't said whether he'll run for another term.

In March, Johnson said keeping to his pledge to not seek a third term is "probably my preference now," but he added that his pledge was based on the assumption Democrats wouldn't have total control of the federal government.

Larson didn't respond to a request seeking comment.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.