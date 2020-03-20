Child care providers struggle with changing rules, tough decisions on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

Abbi Kruse, director of The Playing Field in Madison, said providers have been left to decide for themselves whether to remain open with “little to no guidance” and little regard for the safety of teachers and children.

“There has been no discussion of how to protect early educators,” Kruse said. “The words being spoken are that child care workers are essential. However, they are being treated as if they are expendable.”

Kruse, who closed her center Monday but is considering reopening to serve children of frontline workers, said she’s frustrated that providers have not been consulted.

“The only two options were to stay open or close,” she said. “I can think of at least five scenarios that would have been better.”

Thankful for workers

Kids Junction, one of the largest child care centers in Dane County, has seen a gradual decline in attendance this week, said director Frannie Parrell.

Because the center operates in three locations within the same building, Parrell said it has not had to turn any children away but has begun staggering shifts to comply with the new restrictions. Parrell said no teachers have been laid off.