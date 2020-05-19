Child care centers in line for $51 million bailout, or far less than what's needed, advocates say

Abbi Kruse, executive director of The Playing Field child care center on Madison’s Near West Side, said on May 8 that her facility has been closed since Madison’s public schools closed on March 16. She considered reopening with 10 or 15 children in the building and staff who were willing to take the risk, but didn’t like the idea of making her employees choose between a paycheck and their health.

“I’m really concerned with how do I take care of everyone,” she said.

She’s also found that essential workers with the means, such as those in health care, often arranged for nannies or relatives to watch their children to keep them out of large groups.

Schmidt said child care centers have been put in a “very strange position,” noting that while public schools were ordered to close but kept paying their staff, child care centers were asked to stay open but without, until Friday, any federal or state support. Being classified as an essential business also means that child care providers that can’t afford to remain open cannot point to any state order requiring them to close that might serve as a reason to file for insurance reimbursement, she said.