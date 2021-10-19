Chief Steven Davis to retire as Madison Fire Department leader

After 32 years of working for the city, Chief Steven Davis announced Tuesday he will retire as the head of the Madison Fire Department.
Davis, who was appointed as fire chief in 2012, will serve in the role until April 1, 2022. He joined the city in 1989 and has served as a firefighter, paramedic, training officer, fire lieutenant and division fire chief of training.
“I am proud to have played a role in shaping the city of Madison Fire Department into one of the most innovative and progressive fire departments in the nation,” Davis said in a blog post announcing the news.
Most recently, Davis and the MFD oversaw the launch of Madison’s newest emergency response initiative called CARES, which stands for Community Alternative Response Emergency Services.
Also in his tenure, the city added two new fire stations and expanded service into Shorewood Hills, Blooming Grove and the towns of Burke and Madison. Madison achieved a superior rating property fire protection rating from the Insurance Service Organization, and the department began using firefighting foam without a class of man-made chemicals called PFAS.
“Our success as a department wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my colleagues in city government,” Davis wrote in the post. “Our ability to have an open dialogue and to collaborate around shared goals has been the cornerstone of our progress.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway recognized his “levelheaded leadership, his dedication to residents, and his common sense approach to difficult problems,” along with his commitment to equity and leadership as the city responded to COVID-19.
“He’s been a trusted advisor and a respected member of the city’s management team, and will leave big shoes to fill when he retires next April,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting the Police and Fire Commission as they choose Madison’s next fire chief.”
Davis also reflected on challenges of the past decade, including adjusting to new safety concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. He also remembered firefighter and paramedic Richard Garner, who unexpectedly died after a shift in 2018, and apparatus engineer Todd Mahoney, who died a year later during the Ironman triathlon.
He thanked the members of the MFD, highlighting their dedication, and the community for its continued support.
“You have frequently expressed your appreciation for our members and the vital services they provide,” Davis said in the post. “You recognize the importance of what we do, and we are so thankful for your heartfelt expressions of gratitude.”
