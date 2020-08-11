Chef Francesca Hong tops seven-candidate field to claim 76th Assembly win

Madison chef and restaurateur Francesca Hong beat out a crowded field of Democrats Tuesday in the 76th Assembly District and will advance to the general election where she is likely to prevail and take over as state representative for downtown and the east side.
“I want to thank everyone who has engaged, who has felt moved to support me, who has come out to vote. I think what we’re seeing is folks who see opportunity, who see hope, who want change. I’m honored to have an opportunity to do that,” Hong said via Zoom Tuesday night.
Hong won 28.2% of the vote, edging ahead of Tyrone Cratic Williams, a Madison police officer who founded a financial literacy business who collected 22.4% of the vote. Longtime Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and enviromental advocate Heather Driscoll each had 16 percent of the vote.
Hong is co-owner of Morris Ramen off the Capitol Square downtown and president of the Culinary Ladies Collective. Equity and addressing systemic racism will be at the heart of the issues she is looking forward to addressing in the Legislature, she said. She’s looking forward to agitating and challenging injustices that has come out of the Capitol for “too long,” she said.
“It’s time for change and folks want a change from the outside and I will fight every single day for that," she said.
Hong won the primary despite living outside the district and will need to secure a residence in the 76th at least 28 days prior to taking the oath of office in January.
She will now face Republican Patrick Hull, an undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the general election in November, but her victory signals a likely victory in the heavily Democratic district. Hull collected 133 votes in an uncontested Republican primary Tuesday.
The 76th Assembly District covers the isthmus and stretches from parts of Regent Street near Camp Randall Stadium to Bridges Golf Course on the east side. Hong secured wards around the Capitol Square and handily carried the pivotal 45th ward on the near east side with 628 votes.
The 76th District has been represented by Chris Taylor since August 2011. Taylor recently stepped down to become a Dane County judge.
The other candidates running for the seat were: Dewey Bredeson, who works in commercial real estate and started his own real estate company in 1987; Ali Maresh, a mental health advocate and former state employee; Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, a juvenile attorney and disability rights advocate; and longtime Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel, a state Department of Revenue employee.
Hong thanked the other candidates for running a clean, fair and issue-based campaign.
“I cannot thank them all enough because running during these times is something else, something different,” she said.
