Chef Francesca Hong tops seven-candidate field to claim 76th Assembly win

Madison chef and restaurateur Francesca Hong beat out a crowded field of Democrats Tuesday in the 76th Assembly District and will advance to the general election where she is likely to prevail and take over as state representative for downtown and the east side.

“I want to thank everyone who has engaged, who has felt moved to support me, who has come out to vote. I think what we’re seeing is folks who see opportunity, who see hope, who want change. I’m honored to have an opportunity to do that,” Hong said via Zoom Tuesday night.

Hong won 28.2% of the vote, edging ahead of Tyrone Cratic Williams, a Madison police officer who founded a financial literacy business who collected 22.4% of the vote. Longtime Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and enviromental advocate Heather Driscoll each had 16 percent of the vote.

Hong is co-owner of Morris Ramen off the Capitol Square downtown and president of the Culinary Ladies Collective. Equity and addressing systemic racism will be at the heart of the issues she is looking forward to addressing in the Legislature, she said. She’s looking forward to agitating and challenging injustices that has come out of the Capitol for “too long,” she said.

“It’s time for change and folks want a change from the outside and I will fight every single day for that," she said.