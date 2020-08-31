Charging ahead: proposed ordinance would require electric vehicle infrastructure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison city council is considering legislation to make electric vehicle charging stations more prolific.

A proposed ordinance being introduced Tuesday would require certain commercial and residential buildings to include at least some parking spaces with EV charging stations starting in 2021.

By 2041, at least half of all parking stalls would need to have electrical conduits and space for chargers, and up to 10% would have to have chargers installed.

The ordinance would apply to residential parking lots with at least six spaces and to schools, hotels, hospitals, office buildings and other public and private lots where people park for more than six hours at a time.

It would also allow for stand-alone commercial charging stations in most non-residential zoning districts.

Ald. Syed Abbas said the ordinance is a response to the rapidly-growing market for electric vehicles, which in 2018 accounted for 1.9% of new vehicles sold in Madison, the highest in the Midwest, according to a report by the International Council on Clean Transportation.