Charges filed in sexual assault case linked to Madison's Calvary Gospel Church

There is currently no statute of limitations for prosecution for sexual contact or intercourse with a minor if the child is under 13 years old. For a sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, the alleged crime can be prosecuted until the victim reaches the age of 45. Byrd is 44.

The criminal complaint outlines several interviews conducted by Madison Police Detective Bradley Ware over the last 11 months. It includes a statement from the church's current bishop, John W. Grant, identified by his title and the initials "JWG" in the report. Grant led Calvary Gospel Church for 47 years. His son Roy Grant now leads the congregation.

According to the complaint, Ware asked Grant if Uselmann ever admitted to his sexual relationship with Byrd when she was a minor. Grant said Uselmann admitted they had had sex but "made it sound like it was only one time."

Clergy are currently not required to report allegations of sexual assault any time allegations are disclosed in private.

Byrd said she hopes the case sheds light on the church institution that enabled the abuse and helps others come forward to report it.

"I feel like this case isn't just about this one man," she said. "This case to me is about an institution that was corrupt and was abusive and belittling to women. I hope this case blows open the doors to a lot of other situations that went on in that group that shouldn’t have gone on."

