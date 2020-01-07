Changes aimed at making city government more fair would cost $2.2 million annually

"If I had $1 million to $2 million to spend on improving resident engagement ... I don't think I'd spend it for council member salaries," she said in an interview. "I'd spend it on community engagement and organizing."

Much can be done at a modest cost, but recommendations with a price tag must be considered against other priorities, she said.

Rhodes-Conway and the council's Executive Committee briefly discussed the report late Tuesday afternoon with the focus mostly on the overhaul of the committee structure, ideas for improving resident engagement and establishing a process to consider the report and recommendations.

The 11-member task force, created by the council two years ago, began meeting in early 2018 and unanimously approved its report on Nov. 20.

The report will next be reviewed by city committees, with council action to follow. Some recommendations could be done administratively or through policies or programs, but others, like changing the size of the council, would require a referendum.

