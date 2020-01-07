Change to make city government more fair would cost $2.2 million annually

A special task force has determined the city's government structure is "fundamentally unfair" to many residents and is recommending a smaller, full-time, higher-paid City Council, more efficient city committees and better community engagement -- at a net cost of $2.2 million a year.
The Task Force on Government Structure report, introduced to the council on Tuesday after 90 meetings over 20 months, pans the current system as an "impediment to full participation and representation" and "fundamentally unfair to a larger portion of the city's population, including, most notably, the city's residents of color and low income."
It puts a burden on Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the council to do something about it.
Rhodes-Conway said she agrees with the criticisms raised by the task force but not with all of the report's recommendations, particularly those that would cut the council from 20 to 10 members, make it full time and pay members $67,950 a year.
The mayor welcomed recommendations to improve the city's sprawling network or citizen boards, committees and commissions, and to better engage residents in city government.
"If I had $1 million to $2 million to spend on improving resident engagement ... I don't think I'd spend it for council member salaries," she said in an interview. "I'd spend it on community engagement and organizing."
Much can be done at a modest cost, but recommendations with a price tag must be considered against other priorities, she said.
Rhodes-Conway and the council's executive committee briefly discussed the report late Tuesday afternoon with the focus mostly on the overhaul of the committee structure, ideas for improving resident engagement and establishing a process to consider the report and recommendations.
The 11-member task force, created by the council two years ago, began meeting in early 2018 and unanimously approved its report on Nov. 20.
The report will next be reviewed by city committees, with council action to follow. Some recommendations could be done administratively or through policies or programs, but others, like changing the size of the council, would require a referendum.
The report reveals disparate levels of involvement among city residents in government that seem to be tied to socioeconomic status and found troubling obstacles to resident engagement including the use of formal meeting rules and having meetings at night Downtown, chairwoman Eileen Harrington said.
Meanwhile, the level of representation citizens receive seems to depend on the amount of time a council member has to devote to the job, Harrington said.
The results are "tremendously unfair" to some residents of the city," she said.
The task force recommended few changes for the mayor's office, rejecting a city manager form of government and recommending the mayor continue to chair council meetings and retain current veto powers.
But it recommended major changes for the the council, including:
- Reducing the council from 20 to 10 members. The city has had a 20-member council since 1993.
- Having members serve full time. Currently, members work part time.
- Paying members salaries at 80% of the Dane County median income for a family of three, or $67,950. Currently, members are paid $13,570, although the council president and vice president get $16,513 and $14,460, respectively.
- Moving from two-year terms for council members to four-year terms and holding elections in the same years voters elect a mayor.
- Limiting council members to three consecutive four-year terms, and increasing leadership terms from one to two years.
Those changes would increase city spending on council operations from $881,000 a year to $2 million, finance director David Schmiedicke said in a fiscal note.
The task force also offered a series of recommendations for the city's near 100 boards, committees and commission, as well as ways to better engage the public. They include:
- Eliminate or combine committees that are redundant or have outlived their purpose.
- Clarify committees' purposes and authority.
- Create an administrative services team to support the system and increase resident engagement, and establish an Office of Resident Engagement and Neighborhood Support responsible for staffing, training and keeping minutes and engaging residents.
The administrative and engagement support would cost about $400,000 annually, while other proposed add about $320,000 more annually, Schmiedicke said.