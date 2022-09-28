Centro Hispano gets $2.5 million gift for its $20 million new South Side home

On a sun-drenched afternoon filled with positive vibes, Centro Hispano of Dane County on Wednesday kicked off a public fundraising campaign and announced a $2.5 million gift from Ascendium Education Group for its $20 million new home on Madison's South Side.

Until now, Centro has been in a quiet stage of fundraising to build a new facility and provide seed money for programming that will make the nonprofit a more inviting, larger hub for culture, education, training and celebrations for the fast-growing Hispanic community.

Preliminary concepts show a colorful, two-story, 25,000-square-foot building and large indoor/outdoor plaza, outdoor fountain and underground parking on an acre of land now owned by the city at the corner of Hughes Place and Cypress Way, kitty-corner from its current facility at 810 W. Badger Road.

"It means the most to me that you are here today," Centro executive director Karen Menendez Coller told a large gathering at a free community picnic offering activities including tie-dyeing, an oral history project, live music and more in the nonprofit's back lot. "Now more than ever, we need a strong, sustainable space."

Ascendium's donation, and a $1 million gift from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation announced last week, come as inflation, supply chain shortages and rising construction costs have pushed the project cost from $15 million to $20 million.

"Like many other agencies we learned that the cost to build a new home for the Latinx community was going to be significantly more than what we had originally budgeted for," Menendez Coller said in a separate statement. "This commitment from Ascendium couldn't come at a more meaningful time — helping us cross the $15 million mark as we head into the final stages of the campaign this fall. I hope that others will see this commitment and take action as well."

A series of ambitious initiatives happening at once — a new Centro Hispano, Madison Area Technical College's Goodman South campus, nonprofit One City Schools, the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture and Mount Zion Baptist's Family Life Center — total more than $150 million and could revitalize the South Side and improve the experience of Black and brown people in the city.

"I can't wait to see that beautiful building standing on that site," Amy Kerwin, Ascendium’s vice president of education philanthropy, told the gathering.

“Ascendium values the support Centro has provided to Dane County’s Latinx population over the decades,” she said in a statement. “With our shared focus on education and workforce training, we’re looking forward to seeing how Centro’s new space creates opportunities for expanded programming and continued community growth.”

The city intends to transfer to Centro two parcels at 833 and 837 Hughes Place and 2405 Cypress Way at little to no cost. Meanwhile, the city also intends to purchase Centro's current property, which is next to the Metro Transit South Transfer Point, 2430 Park St., at a market-rate price.

The arrangement allows Centro to build on a 1.1-acre site and provides revenue from the sale of its land, and gives the city space to more conveniently provide parking for the Police Department's South District, 825 Hughes Place, and a large redevelopment site that includes Centro's current property and the Metro Transfer Point fronting South Park Street.

Centro will celebrate its 40-year anniversary in 2023 and hopes to still complete the fundraising campaign by the end of this year so it can focus on celebrating its anniversary and the grand opening of its new facility.