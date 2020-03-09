Census invites to arrive in some mailboxes this week; first online count prompts security concerns

Nearly all Wisconsin households will begin receiving invitations this week to participate in the 2020 Census, amid government watchdog warnings about readiness and vulnerability to online threats.

This is the first time in its 230-year history that the Constitutionally mandated count -- used to divvy up everything from seats in the House to billions in federal funding -- will be conducted primarily over the internet, which the agency says will save taxpayer money and natural resources.

The effort is expected to cost more than $15 billion, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Last week the bureau released sample copies of the invitations -- being mailed to 95% of all U.S. households -- in order to give people an idea what to expect and to help them avoid scams.

With the exception of one Madison neighborhood, all Dane County households will be asked to use the internet, although the invitation includes a phone number for those who need help.